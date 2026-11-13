Ethiopia: Algerian Delegates Hail Ethiopia's Dev't Model, Call for Stronger Pan-African Political Cooperation

Addis Ababa — Algeria's participation in the Second African Political Parties Summit 2026 has provided opportunity for the National Building Movement party to learn from Ethiopia's experience and exchange knowledge with political leaders and government officials, the Algerian party member Jarrallah Abdelmonem said.

The engagement could help transfer valuable experiences to Algeria while strengthening cooperation and communication among African political parties, he added.

The Algerian party member emphasized that building bridges of cooperation among political parties would contribute to economic development and improve the well-being of African peoples.

Praising Ethiopia's development experience, Abdelmonem further stressed the importance of drawing lessons from it to advance economic and political development across Africa.

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The party member recalled that Ethiopia recorded economic growth of more than 9 percent last year, describing it as a significant achievement that reflects the country's economic transformation.

Abdelmonem said that this approach is consistent with the vision of the Ethiopian Prime Minister and the government's Medemer philosophy.

For his part, Ali Hashani, another National Building Movement member commended Ethiopia's development experience, describing it as a leading model for African countries.

According to him, the delegation's visit to Addis Ababa provided an opportunity to witness the city's transformation, particularly in infrastructure development and economic projects.

He added that what the delegation observed reflected Ethiopia's remarkable progress, stressing that "Ethiopia's experience remains a pioneering one."

Hashani expressed hope that African countries would learn from Ethiopia's experience and follow its path toward achieving development and progress.

Hashani further noted that the Ethiopian Prime Minister's remarks during the summit's opening ceremony demonstrated the existence of a long-term vision encompassing both economic and political development.

The Prime Minister's presence at the opening ceremony gave the summit strong momentum, particularly through his emphasis on youth leadership development, he noted.

The party member welcomed the proposal to strengthen young people's leadership capacities, describing it as particularly important given Africa's need for a new generation of leaders.