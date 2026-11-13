Algeria: President Tebboune Calls for Tackling Climate Change in Spirit of Cooperation, Justice

Antalya (Turkey) — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Thursday called for tackling climate change in a spirit of cooperation, justice and fairness, while upholding the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities among the nations of the world.

In a speech addressed to participants at the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), held in the Turkish city of Antalya, and read by Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb, the President of the Republic stated that "no country can address the climate challenge alone."

"There is no alternative but to move forward together in a spirit of cooperation, justice and equity toward climate action that fulfills our commitments and leaves no one behind," stressed President Tebboune.

In this regard, he noted that the first global stocktake, a decade after the adoption of the Paris Agreement, underscored that the collective effort to tackle climate change "remains insufficient" to meet the set goal, and that "the funding gap is just as critical as the emissions reduction gap."

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The President of the Republic stressed that "energy transition can only be sustainable if it is just, based on the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, and respectful of countries' development pathways in line with their circumstances while safeguarding their sovereignty."

President Tebboune added that "Algeria, which experiences climate change as a present reality that directly endangers its water and food security, faces a complex challenge: the need to meet our people's aspirations for development and employment, and the importance of contributing to the global effort to cut emissions despite our minimal share in them."

He reiterated that Algeria's approach to resolving this issue is "clear and unambiguous," resting on the premise that "development and climate action are not contradictory, as long as the transition is smooth and gradual and receives the necessary support stipulated in the Paris Agreement."

The President of the Republic affirmed that Algeria "has placed the fight against climate change at the heart of its public policies, within an institutional and planning framework that continues to be reinforced."

In this regard, he outlined several national projects aligned with this approach, including the initial phase of a state-funded program targeting 15,000 MW of renewable energy by 2035, alongside the adoption of a national hydrogen strategy.

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Similarly, he highlighted that particular attention is given to energy efficiency and the development of mass transit, as well as to curbing gas flaring and methane emissions.

Furthermore, he said Algeria is continuing to bolster its water security through seawater desalination and treated wastewater reuse projects, in addition to relaunching the Green Dam project within an approach that combines the fight against desertification with rural development and completing a national climate change adaptation plan.

President Tebboune emphasized that Algeria has submitted its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which includes an unconditional target of reducing emissions by 14 percent by 2035, fully financed from national resources, with the possibility of increasing it to 31 percent depending on international support.