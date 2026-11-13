Ethiopia Steps Up Regional, Global Partnerships Ahead of COP32

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is stepping up diplomatic engagement with regional and international partners to strengthen climate cooperation and advance shared priorities ahead of hosting the 32nd United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP32) in 2027.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and COP32 President-Designate Gedion Timothewos held bilateral talks with Rwanda's Minister of Environment, Bernadette Arakwiye, focusing on strengthening cooperation and coordination in preparation for COP32.

During the discussions, both sides agreed to work closely on shared climate priorities and coordinate efforts to ensure a successful COP32 that delivers meaningful outcomes for all Parties.

In a related engagement on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, Minister of Finance and COP32 Chief Negotiator Fitsum Assefa held talks with Paschal Donohoe, Managing Director and Chief Knowledge Officer of the World Bank Group.

The discussions focused on deepening cooperation ahead of COP32, with both sides exchanging views on e-mobility, climate finance, climate action implementation, and carbon credits.

The engagements underscore Ethiopia's growing diplomatic efforts to mobilize regional support, strengthen international partnerships, and build consensus around key climate priorities as it prepares to host one of the world's most significant climate conferences in 2027, ENA learned.