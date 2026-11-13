Ethiopia: Forum Vows to Advocate Ethiopia's Strategic Interests in Nile, Red Sea

Addis Ababa — The newly established Nile and Red Sea Strategic Forum pledged to strengthen research, policy advocacy, and public engagement to advance Ethiopia's strategic interests in the two vital waterways.

Briefing journalists today, the forum's Chief Executive Officer, Solomon Tefera, said the institution was established as a legally recognized body to strengthen Ethiopia's strategic interests in the Nile and Red Sea.

Solomon said the forum aims to mobilize civil society, scholars, researchers, and the public to safeguard Ethiopia's strategic interests in the two waters, which are vital to its economic development, regional stability, and geopolitical standing.

He said protecting national interests requires coordinated efforts among the government, civil society, and the public, noting that civil society engagement in research, advocacy, and awareness creation remains insufficient.

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Solomon said Ethiopia's interests in the two waterways extend beyond water resources and maritime access.

He also explained that the two waters encompass economic development, political stability, regional peace, geopolitical interests, and Ethiopia's international standing.

To address existing gaps, the forum plans to conduct academic and policy research, organize conferences and policy dialogues, and promote diplomatic and public advocacy on Nile and Red Sea issues.

Solomon said the forum has outlined 12 objectives, focusing on research and diplomatic advocacy to safeguard Ethiopia's interests in the Nile and Red Sea.

The CEO further elaborated that the forum would promote the country's access to a sea outlet, strengthen regional cooperation, expand public awareness, and support policy dialogue and strategic partnerships.

It also seeks to strengthen research and advocacy on Ethiopia's interests in the Abay (Blue Nile), including its benefits to the country and the importance of regional cooperation in utilizing shared water resources.

Regarding maritime access, the forum aims to promote research and policy advocacy to help the international community understand the strategic significance of Ethiopia's access to a sea outlet and its implications for the country and the wider region.

Solomon said the forum would bring together scholars, intellectuals, experts, and other stakeholders to develop research-based perspectives integrating the historical, legal, geopolitical, diplomatic, and economic dimensions of Ethiopia's interests.

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He added that the institution intends to support diplomatic engagement and strategic partnerships with other countries through international cooperation and peaceful approaches to advance Ethiopia's interests and strengthen regional relations.