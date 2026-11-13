Ethiopia's Green Energy Can Consolidate Competitive Edge in Textile, Garment Markets - German Deputy Ambassador

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's renewable energy resources could strengthen the competitiveness of its textile, garment, and leather products in European markets as international buyers increasingly consider sustainability alongside production standards, Germany's Deputy Ambassador in Ethiopia, Ferdinand von Weyhe said.

Addressing the 12th Africa Sourcing and Fashion Week (ASFW) in Addis Ababa today, the Ambassador stated that Ethiopia could promote products manufactured using renewable energy as a competitive advantage in attracting European buyers.

According to him, German buying companies have expressed clear interest in sourcing more products from Ethiopia as international businesses seek to diversify their destinations and establish reliable supply networks.

Noting the fact that Ethiopia's textile and garment exports to Germany and Europe remain small compared with established sourcing countries such as China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh, Ambassador Weyhe emphasized that the country needs to translate this interest into actual export growth.

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He highlighted the European Union's Everything but Arms (EBA) arrangement which provides eligible products from beneficiary countries with duty-free and quota-free access to the EU market as an opportunity for Ethiopian textile, garment, and leather manufacturers.

The Ambassador, who noted the importance of meeting European quality and product standards as essential to attracting buyers, stated that consumers in the region also expect products entering their markets to comply with established requirements.

In addition to standards, Ambassador Weyhe identified customs procedures and logistics as challenges previously raised by buyers and manufacturers, emphasizing the need to address such constraints to facilitate sourcing from Ethiopia.

Moreover, he said that Germany supports Ethiopia's textile, garment, and leather industries through development cooperation and maintains a pavilion at the ongoing exhibition, while also serving as a buyer of Ethiopian products in the sectors.

The 12th Africa Sourcing and Fashion Week (ASFW) that concludes on November 15, 2026 is an international trade platform that has brought together textile, apparel, leather, and fashion manufacturers, designers, suppliers, buyers, investors, and technology providers.