Nigeria: APC Asks Security Agencies to Go After Thugs Who Disrupted NDC Event in Lagos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has condemned violence in the build-up to the 2027 General Elections.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Dele Alake, expressed dismay over the disruption of a townhall meeting organised by the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Daily Trust had reported how thugs broke into a hall where Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the NDC, was billed to attack the party's supporters.

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Alake asked security agencies to be at alert so as to prevent similar actions in future.

"We have observed the recent spate of violent attacks at political gatherings in parts of the country."

"The reported attacks in Edo, Cross River, and Gombe, and other violence targeted at party supporters and political leaders across party lines are condemnable.

"Our campaign strongly condemns the disruption of today's scheduled town hall meeting of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Lagos.

"As we proceed with the electioneering campaign, political parties, politicians, and supporters must restrain themselves and avoid acts that could create needless crisis and public disorder.

"We call on the security agencies to be more responsive and alert in preventing political violence of any type and ensure instigators and perpetrators are apprehended and punished in accordance with the law.

"Political parties and candidates are enjoined to campaign on issues that uplift the lives of Nigerians and not to instigate violence at political events."