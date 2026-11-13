Botswana: Mokgware Urges Caution in Forensic Audit Investigations

Gaborone — Forensic audit investigations are sensitive and require specialised expertise to avoid compromising investigations or wrongfully implicating individuals, Specially Elected Member of Parliament, Major General Pius Mokgware has said.

In his contributions to the State-of-the-Nation Address on Wednesday, Major Gen. Mokgware who is also the Minister of Labour and Home Affairs emphasised that forensic audits should not be left to prosecutors alone as they required skilled investigators.

He said the need for new investigators and prosecutors would address instances where some individuals within the investigation and prosecution structures could find themselves implicated.

Major Gen. Mokgware said it was not advisable to publish the names of individuals mentioned in the Forensic audit report, as everyone was presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court. On social welfare, he said government continued to reduce household financial burdens through initiatives aimed at cushioning citizens against economic hardships.

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He cited the introduction of a P300 allowance for infants whose parents were unemployed, saying it complemented services provided through clinics.

He also said government had intervened to reduce high water bills charged by Water Utilities Corporation, while the increase in tertiary students' allowances had further eased household financial pressures.

Major Gen. Mokgware said when the current government assumed office, the economy was close to collapse, but maintained that the country's economic performance was steadily improving.

"The facts are there, numbers never lie," he said, adding that the improving economic outlook could position Botswana to attract investment.

On government's move to increase its stake in De Beers from 15 per cent to 30 per cent, he said the decision was informed by expectations of the mining industry's future performance.

He said the diamond industry was expected to grow until 2054, which would enable Botswana to benefit from the investment. He added that the investment was not limited to diamonds but also involved intellectual property, saying government had conducted due diligence before committing to the deal.

He further said government was making steady progress towards improving people's lives and had changed the country's labour trajectory through the Employment and Labour Relations Act.

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Meanwhile, MP for Chobe, Mr Oscar Mapulanga, said the colonial government had designated parts of the country as Crown land or state land, adding that Chobe was also seeking land restitution because its land had been taken.

He said residents wanted land to enable them to engage in crop production and livestock farming.

On healthcare, Mr Mapulanga said Chobe had experienced average medicine availability of 52 per cent over the past years.

He said medicine shortages had resulted in loss of lives, noting that the shortage of critical drugs remained a concern in the district.

He therefore, urged government to prioritise the health sector, adding that Chobe also needed a hospital, as residents currently relied on referral facilities in Maun and Francistown.

He said the Chobe community was working towards procuring a dialysis machine, while the Parakarungu community had managed to procure medicines and drugs for its clinic.

On education, he commended government for increasing tertiary students' allowances but noted that Chobe brigades enrolled only 48 students, limiting the number of beneficiaries.

He called for the establishment of a technical college and senior secondary school in Chobe, saying existing schools were operating beyond capacity.

Mr Mapulanga further urged government to fast-track its position on the Development Manager model.

BOPA