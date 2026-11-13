Uganda Moves to Establish Situation Room for Disaster Early Warning, Response

Uganda is moving to establish a national Situation Room to strengthen disaster preparedness and response, with a new partnership bringing together the Intergovernmental Authority on Development's Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (IGAD-CPAC) and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

The facility will be established at the National Emergency Coordination and Operations Centre (NECOC) under the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), with the aim of improving early warning monitoring, information sharing and coordination among government agencies.

The Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Alex Kakooza, on Thursday received a delegation from IGAD-CPAC and UNDRR to discuss the establishment and operationalisation of the facility.

IGAD-CPAC secured a grant from UNDRR to support the initiative, which is expected to strengthen Uganda's capacity to monitor multiple hazards and translate early warning information into timely action.

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Kakooza welcomed the partnership, noting that Uganda continues to face recurring climate-related hazards, including floods, droughts and landslides, which threaten lives, livelihoods and infrastructure.

"This Situation Room will greatly improve how we monitor hazards, share information and coordinate response across sectors. Early warning must lead to early action," Kakooza said.

He said the government was committed to strengthening NECOC as the country's central disaster coordination hub, emphasising the need for information to flow efficiently from district authorities to the national level.

"We want a system where information flows in real time from districts to the national level, so that decisions are made quickly and lives are saved," he said.

The Situation Room is expected to integrate information from meteorology, agriculture, health, water, environment and other sectors to provide a more coordinated picture of emerging risks.

This would enable government agencies to share information, assess potential threats and coordinate preparedness and response measures before hazards escalate into emergencies.

Officials from IGAD-CPAC said the facility would also help ensure that early warning information reaches communities exposed to disasters in time for them to take protective action.

"The aim is to ensure that early warning information is not just generated, but is understood, shared and acted upon by all stakeholders," a member of the delegation said.

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UNDRR representatives said the initiative forms part of broader regional efforts to strengthen disaster risk reduction and build resilience among vulnerable communities.

"This investment will help Uganda to anticipate hazards, prepare better and respond faster, which is at the heart of disaster risk reduction," a UNDRR official said.

Once operational, the Situation Room is expected to support real-time monitoring of hazards across the country, dissemination of early warning alerts to government agencies and communities, multi-sectoral coordination during emergencies and improved data sharing for disaster preparedness.

The initiative comes against the backdrop of Uganda's exposure to several natural hazards, particularly floods, landslides and prolonged dry spells, which periodically disrupt communities, agriculture, transport networks and public infrastructure.

The engagement marks the beginning of the implementation phase, with the government, IGAD-CPAC and UNDRR expected to work together to equip and operationalise the facility.