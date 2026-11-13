Uganda: Museveni Warns East African Judges Against Blocking Development Projects

President Museveni has challenged judges in East Africa to avoid issuing court orders that delay government infrastructure projects, arguing that judicial decisions should not frustrate economic development and regional integration.

Museveni said courts risk undermining the interests of ordinary citizens when they issue injunctions that stall major investments in roads, railways and hydroelectric dams over what he described as minor procedural issues.

He made the remarks in a speech delivered by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs Rebecca Kadaga during celebrations to mark the 25th anniversary of the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) in Arusha, Tanzania, on Thursday.

"Justice that delays infrastructure, justice that protects smugglers, or justice that frustrates regional integration is not justice; it is 'okukonesa', it is mis-cooking our future," Museveni said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The President used the Luganda expression okukonesa, which he explained as failing to properly manage heat when cooking food, leaving it half-cooked and ultimately wasted, to illustrate what he considers the consequences of judicial decisions that delay Africa's development.

He accused some judges, including those serving in national and regional courts, of ideological disorientation, arguing that they sometimes adopt European jurisprudence without adequately considering the socio-economic realities of developing African societies.

Museveni said the regional court should anchor its decisions in the strategic interests of African people, particularly where disputes threaten investments and projects intended to lower the cost of doing business.

He questioned the rationale behind establishing the regional tribunal if it could become a platform for prolonged litigation that obstructs the implementation of agreements reached by East African Community (EAC) partner states.

"We created this Court to be the guardian of the Treaty, to ensure that when we agree to remove non-tariff barriers, when we agree on the Customs Union and the Common Market, no parochial official or greedy middleman wakes up in the morning and blocks East African goods at the border," he said.

Museveni argued that the effectiveness of the court should partly be measured by its contribution to facilitating trade, protecting investments and resolving commercial disputes across the region.

He cited the example of manufacturers in Jinja and farmers in Masaka, saying Uganda's domestic market alone was insufficient to absorb all the goods and services produced in the country.

The President pointed to the expansion of the EAC from its three founding partner states to eight, with a combined population of more than 350 million people, as an opportunity to create a larger market capable of supporting industrialisation and economic prosperity.

He cited the United States, China and India as examples of economies whose growth is supported by large, integrated markets.

Museveni also warned that uncertainty and delays in resolving commercial disputes could discourage investors from committing capital to the region, ultimately affecting employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

"Without predictable, fast, and fair commercial justice, investors get frustrated, capital runs away, and our youth end up drowning in the Mediterranean Sea looking for jobs in Europe because we have choked our own money economy," he said.

His remarks come as the EACJ considers expanding its jurisdiction to cover trade, investment and monetary matters under its Strategic Plan for 2026/2027-2031/2032.

Museveni urged the court to align its jurisprudence with Africa's socio-economic priorities, arguing that the law should serve as an instrument of social transformation and economic liberation.

"The law is not a suicide pact. The law is an instrument of social transformation and economic liberation," he said.

He also raised concerns about the enforcement of the court's decisions, agreeing with EACJ President Justice Nestor Kayobera that judgments that are not implemented undermine the authority and effectiveness of the institution.

Beyond the court's immediate mandate, Museveni called for accelerated efforts towards an East African Political Federation, which he described as a lasting solution to the region's challenges in trade, security and justice.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He argued that political federation would create a unified judicial system, a common defence force capable of protecting the region's land, air and maritime territories, and a single voice in international affairs.

The President also revisited the historical motivations behind regional integration, recalling his last meeting with former Tanzanian President Julius Nyerere in Arusha, where they discussed the survival of the Black race and Africa's historical missions.

He identified these missions as liberation from colonialism, modernisation through science and technology, prosperity for the people and strategic security.

Museveni said African countries had historically undermined their collective advancement through fragmentation and narrow political interests, using the expression okukonesa to illustrate the consequences of failing to manage the continent's development priorities.

He congratulated the court on reaching its silver jubilee but challenged its judges to use the next phase of the institution's existence to accelerate commercial dispute resolution, strengthen enforcement of judgments and support regional economic integration.