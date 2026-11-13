Ghana: Shatta Wale Urges Youth to Shun Drug Abuse, Recounts Friends' Ruined Lives

13 November 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

DANCEHALL artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has cautioned the youth against drug abuse and peer pressure, recounting how substance addiction has destroyed the lives of some of his childhood friends, leaving some in prison.

He urged young people to be mindful of the company they keep, particularly friends who constantly promote drinking, smoking and partying, warning that such influences could lead them into drug use and eventual addiction.

The musician gave the advice on Tuesday when he joined a TikTok livestream hosted by some of his fans, using the interaction to share personal experiences and educate them on the dangers of substance abuse. Read More.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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