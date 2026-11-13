Ethiopia, UK Discuss Climate Cooperation and COP32 Preparations

12 November 2026
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Kadir Moustapha

Antalya, Türkiye — Ethiopia and Britain discussed strengthening climate cooperation and preparations for next year's COP32 summit in Addis Ababa during talks on Thursday, Ethiopia's foreign ministry said.

Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos, the COP32 president-designate, and Finance Minister Fitsum Assefa, the summit's chief negotiator, met British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband on the sidelines of the COP31 United Nations climate conference in Antalya.

Gedion outlined Ethiopia's ongoing climate efforts and stressed the importance of cutting emissions that drive climate change, the ministry said in a statement.

Miliband reaffirmed Britain's readiness to support Ethiopia's priorities and preparations for COP32, according to the Ethiopian account.

Addis Ababa is scheduled to host COP32 from Nov. 8 to 19, 2027, bringing international climate negotiations to Ethiopia.

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