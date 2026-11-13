Liberia: Decades of Darkness End As Electricity Testing Begins in Greenville

MONROVIA-For generations, living without electricity has been part of everyday life for many residents of Sinoe County. From households to businesses, people have had to depend on alternative sources of lighting, often limiting their daily activities and economic opportunities.

But on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, a new chapter began for the county as Greenville City was illuminated during the testing of an electricity transmission project, bringing excitement and renewed hope to residents who have waited for the moment for decades.

As the lights came on, the atmosphere across parts of Greenville reportedly turned into a celebration. Residents poured into the streets, dancing, singing and expressing joy as they witnessed what many described as a historic moment in the county's development.

According to Sinoe TV and other platforms, the arrival of electricity meant more than simply having light in their homes. It represented progress, improved living conditions and the possibility of a brighter future for generations to come.

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The development is a €42 million electricity project funded by the European Union (EU) in collaboration with the Government of Liberia.

Although the recent exercise was a test of the electricity transmission system, the project is expected to continue by electrifying household and business connections in the coming days.

For local business owners, the development brings hope for new opportunities and the expansion of existing businesses.

Students and educational institutions are also expected to benefit. With electricity available, students could have more opportunities to study during evening hours without depending entirely on candles, rechargeable lamps or other alternative lighting sources.

Healthcare facilities could equally experience improvements in service delivery, particularly in areas that require consistent electricity to operate medical equipment.

Beyond the immediate excitement, the arrival of electricity has raised expectations about the economic future of Sinoe County. Residents are optimistic that reliable power could attract investors and create employment opportunities for young people.

Sinoe, one of Liberia's southeastern counties, has considerable economic potential in agriculture, fisheries.

The introduction of electricity could help address some of these challenges by creating a more favorable environment for businesses, improving public services and encouraging entrepreneurs to establish new ventures.

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However, while residents celebrate this important milestone, questions remain about the pace of household connections and the cost of electricity for consumers.

After decades of waiting, Sinoe County is finally getting a taste of a development many Liberians in other parts of the country have enjoyed for years