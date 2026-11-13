Rwanda: What to Know About Cambodia As Kagame Visits

President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame are in Cambodia for a state visit expected to open new opportunities for cooperation with Rwanda in trade, investment, aviation and tourism.

The visit also comes as Cambodia prepares to host the 20th Summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) in its capital city Phnom Penh on November 15 and 16.

ALSO READ: Kagame set to visit Cambodia ahead of Francophonie summit

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Officially known as the Kingdom of Cambodia, the country occupies approximately 181,035 square kilometres in mainland Southeast Asia, on the Indochinese Peninsula.

Cambodia has an estimated population of 17.8 million, with Khmer as its official and most widely spoken language, although English is increasingly used in business, education and tourism. French is also spoken by some, partly reflecting the country's colonial history.

The country is characterised by extensive low-lying plains, mountains in the north and southwest, and two major geographical features: the Mekong River and Tonlé Sap Lake, one of Southeast Asia's largest freshwater lakes.

Cambodia attained lower-middle-income status in 2015, following years of strong economic growth, supported by garment exports, construction, tourism and foreign investment.

The World Bank estimates that the economy grew by 5.3 per cent in 2025, with gross domestic product reaching approximately $51.3 billion.

Its development ambition is to achieve high-income status by 2050, supported by economic diversification, improved infrastructure, education, skills development and higher-value manufacturing.

Cambodia's economy is driven by manufacturing, agriculture, construction, tourism and services. Garments, footwear and travel goods remain important export products, while electronics and renewable energy are emerging areas attracting investment.

The government is also pursuing digital transformation through its Digital Economy and Society Policy Framework 2021-2035, which seeks to expand digital infrastructure, promote innovation and improve public services through technology.

Its financial sector is another area of progress. The National Bank of Cambodia has developed Bakong, a digital payment system that facilitates electronic transactions and connects financial institutions through a common payment infrastructure.

Regionally, Cambodia is a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the United Nations. It is also a member of the OIF, reflecting its historical links with the French-speaking world.

Tourism and cultural heritage

Tourism is among Cambodia's most recognisable economic sectors, with the country attracting visitors through its historical sites, cultural heritage and natural attractions.

Its most famous destination is Angkor Wat, a vast temple complex built during the Khmer Empire and recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is also featured on the country's national flag.

Other attractions include the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Tonlé Sap Lake, the southern coastal beaches and islands, and the country's mountain and forest landscapes.

Cambodia recorded approximately 5.57 million international tourist arrivals in 2025, generating about $3.88 billion in tourism receipts.

The government is seeking to diversify tourism beyond historical attractions by investing in ecotourism, coastal destinations, digital tourism services and transport infrastructure.

Relations with Rwanda

Rwanda and Cambodia have progressively expanded diplomatic and institutional cooperation, with recent agreements laying the groundwork for stronger economic relations.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, Cambodia central banks enter cross-border payment cooperation

In April 2023, the National Bank of Rwanda and the National Bank of Cambodia signed a memorandum of understanding on financial sector development. It provides for exchanging knowledge and experience to strengthen financial systems in both countries.

In November 2025, during a visit to Rwanda by Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Prak Sokhonn, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding establishing bilateral consultations between their foreign ministries.

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ALSO READ: Rwanda, Cambodia sign two bilateral agreements

They also signed an agreement on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and official passports, facilitating official travel between the countries.

Cooperation expanded further in May 2026 when the two central banks announced a cross-border payment cooperation initiative aimed at facilitating electronic transactions and improving financial connectivity.

The initiative is expected to support trade, business exchanges and tourism by making payments between the two countries easier.

Kagame's state visit is expected to build on these existing arrangements, with several agreements and cooperation documents scheduled to be signed.

The proposed areas include trade, investment, aviation and tourism, creating opportunities for businesses and institutions to establish partnerships and explore new markets.