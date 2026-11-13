Ghana: Ministry of Health Warns Public Against Fake Mercy Ships Fundraising Campaign On TV

The Ministry of Health has cautioned the public against a fraudulent fundraising campaign being aired on Ghanaian televisions, which falsely solicits money to support patients seeking surgical treatment through Mercy Ships.

Mercy Ships International, an international Christian organisation providing free surgical care and education across Africa, currently has its hospital vessel, The Global Mercy, docked at the Tema Port.

The vessel is expected to provide free surgeries to more than 2,500 Ghanaians over a 10-month period ending in June 2027.

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The Ministry has clarified that patients scheduled for treatment were identified and pre-screened ahead of the vessel's arrival through a coordinated process involving Mercy Ships and the Ministry, based on established medical and eligibility criteria.

According to them, Mercy Ships is currently operating at full capacity and is not accepting additional patients for the ongoing field service.

The Ministry emphasised that payments or registrations through third parties will not guarantee access to treatment.

The fraudulent broadcast, featuring an organisation identified as 'HELP Save LIFE Foundation,' solicits financial contributions through an MTN Mobile Money account.

"The Ministry wishes to state categorically that the campaign is not affiliated with, authorised by or endorsed by Mercy Ships," the statement noted.

They reminded the public that all medical services provided by Mercy Ships are entirely free, and no patient is required to make payments, donations or mobile money transfers to access treatment.

Members of the public have therefore been advised not to make payments, share personal or financial information with individuals claiming to facilitate access to the services, or engage with similar suspicious solicitations.

The ministry encouraged the public to rely solely on official Ministry of Health and Mercy Ships communication channels for accurate information on medical services and patient access.