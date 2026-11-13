Ghana: New Ghana Heritage Series Cedi Notes to Circulate From December 1 - BoG Governor

12 November 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Bank of Ghana will introduce the new Ghana Heritage Series banknotes into circulation from December 1, 2026, while the existing cedi notes will remain legal tender.

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, announced this during the official launch of the new banknotes in Accra.

He explained that the new notes would circulate alongside the existing ones for a period to allow individuals and businesses to adjust smoothly without disrupting economic activities.

Dr Asiama stressed that the existing banknotes would remain legal tender and could still be used for transactions even after the introduction of the new series.

He said the central bank was committed to managing the transition properly to ensure continuity in payments and strengthen public confidence in the cedi.

The Ghana Heritage Series banknotes are part of efforts to improve the durability and security of the country's currency while showcasing Ghana's history and cultural heritage.

By: Jacob Aggrey

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.