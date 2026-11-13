Uganda: Can Community Development Agreements Deliver Wealth in Karamoja's Mining Areas?

Moroto, Uganda — For nearly a decade, the Rupa community in Moroto District worked to establish an arrangement that would allow residents to benefit from mineral extraction beyond payments made for access to their land.

The negotiations, which began in 2014 and were concluded in 2023, resulted in a Community Development Agreement (CDA) with Sunbird Resources Limited, a company holding a 21-year Large-Scale Mining Licence to extract limestone at a rate of 8,000 tonnes per day in Rupa Sub-county.

Rather than distributing all the money received from mining-related surface rights payments directly to individuals, the community established a trust and an investment company through which it intended to finance long-term projects and participate in commercial activities connected to the mining industry.

The arrangements include commitments relating to roads, scholarships, a health centre, an ambulance, an irrigation dam and employment opportunities. They also provide for ten university scholarships annually for 49 years and training for ten women each year. The community has also negotiated commercial arrangements through which it would supply pozzolana to a mining company and participate in the production and supply of other mineral-based products.

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Geoffrey Odur, a lawyer with GEM Advocates who presented the Rupa experience, described the arrangement as an attempt to turn mining benefits into investments that could sustain the community beyond individual payments.

"Rupa was an amorphous body. If a company was to deal with this community, it was to deal with around 43,000 people," Odur said.

The community therefore organised itself into a trust with a board of trustees, a secretariat and an annual general meeting. The structure brings together representatives of different clans, women and other sections of the community.

The trust also established an investment company wholly owned by the community institution to undertake commercial activities.

"We have transformed that money into projects that are sustainable," Odur said. He added: "Community development agreements are supposed to be investment."

But the Rupa experience also raises a question that goes beyond the existence of an agreement: how much of what was negotiated has actually been delivered, how many households are benefiting, and can the arrangements remain financially sustainable over the life of the mining operation?

Odur explained that the community entered into two separate arrangements with the company.

A surface rights agreement deals with access to land and payments for its use, while the Community Development Agreement establishes wider development and commercial commitments.

The two should not be confused. A CDA is not a substitute for compensation or payments due to landowners whose land is used for mining.

The Rupa negotiations took place against the background of a broader debate about how Uganda can ensure that mineral extraction improves the living conditions of people in mining areas.

The Mining and Minerals Act, 2022, makes Community Development Agreements a legal obligation for most holders of mineral rights.

The agreements are intended to establish how mining companies and affected communities will work together and share benefits from mineral extraction. However, a meeting of mining industry representatives, lawyers, government officials and civil society organisations heard sharply different views about how the obligation should work.

While lawyers and community advocates see CDAs as an opportunity to address the historical exclusion of mining communities from mineral wealth, some miners argue that government risks transferring its own development responsibilities to private companies without providing clear rules or incentives. Kenneth Asiimwe, Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Association of Artisanal and Small-Scale Miners (UGAASM), questioned the expectation that a company operating in a community should automatically become responsible for providing services that government is supposed to deliver. "Bringing a company into a community does not make me replace government," Asiimwe said.

He argued that mining companies already pay several taxes and charges, including Pay As You Earn, Value Added Tax and other levies, but public debate often concentrates on visible payments while overlooking the wider contribution made by mining businesses.

"Government is walking away with tons of money from miners. There is Pay As You Earn. It is on their books. There is Value Added Tax. It is on their books. But people are ignorant who don't want to do further research. They all come and focus on the $200 of the export levy," he said.

His concern is that companies are being asked to finance development projects without sufficient attention to the cost of exploration, the risks of mining and the taxes they already pay.

"Don't put the burden on mining companies," he urged. Asiimwe also questioned whether communities have the institutional structures and management capacity to handle large sums of money.

Referring to disputes over mining-related payments and competing claims to represent communities, he warned that money distributed without effective governance can deepen divisions rather than improve livelihoods.

"You have a community that cannot sustain a garden. You get 70 billion shillings that they got from surface rights and toss it at this community. What do you expect? People are going to kill each other," he said.

He cited disputes involving people in Abim who, according to him, had travelled from as far as 100 kilometres away from a mining area to claim ownership of a cooperative.

Asiimwe argued that communities need functioning institutions and the capacity to manage resources before large payments are channelled to them. "That is where money dies. That is why we cannot mine ourselves out of poverty," he said.

His argument brings another dimension to the Rupa experience. Establishing a community trust may provide a structure through which residents can negotiate with a mining company, but the institution must also demonstrate that it is accountable to the people it represents and that the benefits are reaching those affected by mining.

Frank Tumusiime of the Advocates for Natural Resources and Development (ANARDE) raised concerns about the relationship between the presentation of the Rupa experience and the realities faced by communities on the ground.

His intervention reflected a wider civil society concern about whether people represented in negotiations are genuinely accountable to the affected population, and whether communities have sufficient information and influence over the agreements.

The questions are particularly important where communities are divided by clan, land ownership, gender, age or competing claims to mineral-related benefits.

The law's requirement for inclusive and non-coercive consultation is therefore not simply a procedural formality.

It is central to whether an agreement can legitimately claim to represent an affected community. Section 229 of the Mining and Minerals Act, 2022, requires holders of mineral rights, except prospecting, exploration and artisanal mining licences, to negotiate a Community Development Agreement with representatives of the affected community.

The agreement must include benefit-sharing arrangements. Conclusion of the agreement is a prerequisite for commencement of mining operations.

The Act also requires holders of large-scale, medium-scale and small-scale mining licences to submit their agreements after obtaining their licences. This means the obligation is not restricted to large international mining companies.

Small-scale mining licence holders are also covered, although artisanal mining licence holders are excluded.

The law further requires consultation to be open, inclusive and non-coercive, conducted in an official language and the relevant local language, and to include men, women, youth and historically disadvantaged or vulnerable groups.

However, the broad requirements have left questions about the practical standards and procedures for negotiating and implementing the agreements.

Asiimwe warned that detailed regulations could impose additional costs and obligations on an already struggling industry. He argued that companies should be consulted before the government introduces further rules.

"The people who are passionate about them push for their regulations. The day you push for regulations of these Community Development Agreements, you are going to even abandon the idea," he said.

He added that mining companies should participate in developing the rules to ensure that the requirements are workable and proportionate to the size and capacity of operators.

Asiimwe challenged the way Uganda approaches transparency in the mining sector, arguing that reporting obligations should offer companies practical commercial benefits.

He described himself as a supporter and champion of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), an international framework that promotes transparency and accountability in the management of natural resources.

He questioned whether compliance with transparency standards offers mining businesses tangible benefits, particularly when they seek financing.

"EITI I am a supporter. I am a champion, but I am saying there is no balance sheet where I get a loan based on my transparency," he said.

He compared transparency to lipstick, arguing that although it may make an organisation look good, it does not necessarily improve its financial position or help it access capital.

"There are so many things that we do that do not add anything to your balance sheet. Transparency is one of them. As a company, there is no way I'm going to get a loan because I was very transparent last month," he said.

Asiimwe urged government and industry organisations to create incentives for companies that comply with transparency standards. He suggested that mining companies demonstrating transparency could be offered access to affordable financing through the Uganda Development Bank.

"If you people sat at the Ministry of Finance and you said any company that has been transparent is going to get money for mining at 5%, you will be overwhelmed by reports of transparency," he said.

He also proposed using the International Tin Supply Chain Initiative as a model for improving market access and prices for compliant mineral producers.

In his view, government and industry should negotiate better commercial terms with smelters and refineries so that certification and traceability translate into higher returns for miners.

The argument is significant because it places the cost of compliance alongside the benefits.

For small-scale operators, audits, reporting and other requirements can consume resources that could otherwise be invested in production.

Uganda's participation in EITI is intended to strengthen public understanding of how the extractive sector generates revenue and how that money is managed.

The initiative brings government, companies and civil society together to examine information on payments, revenues and the contribution of extractive industries to the economy.

For miners, however, the debate is also about what participation in transparency initiatives delivers to their businesses.

Asiimwe argues that compliance should not simply add reporting costs but should also help companies access finance, markets and better commercial terms.

He raises a question about the relationship between transparency and community development.

Asiimwe also challenged Uganda's reliance on attracting large international mining companies while neglecting artisanal and small-scale miners.

He questioned the time taken to negotiate the Rupa arrangements in Moroto, arguing that lengthy negotiations can delay investment and deny communities and government revenue.

"Instead of spending how many years did you spend negotiating the Rupa deal? Seven years. Seven years. All of that is lost revenue," he said.

He argued that small-scale mining could provide a more immediate route to economic activity, particularly in areas where mineral deposits are already known but commercial investment remains limited.

"Governments that think deeply understand the concept of small-scale mining. Instead of having one deaf kid confusing you with money he is not going to raise for the next 100 years even if you give it to him, create small-scale industries in Kanungu, in Chikwezi, in Ntungamo and start working with small people," he said.

He also cited the limited conversion of exploration licences into producing mines as a reason to support small-scale operators. According to a statistic he presented, only one mining project emerges for every 5,000 exploration licences.

He argues that artisanal miners can provide information about mineral occurrences that may attract larger investors, rather than being treated simply as illegal operators or obstacles to large-scale investment.

"The first question they will ask is, is there any mining activity in that area? Even the Glencore that you are praising, the guy first came and asked, is there artisanal activity around that area. They will not go there. Send them where there is no artisanal activity," he said.

He called for extension services, skills training and more practical support for small-scale miners, arguing that regulation alone will not develop the sector. Uganda's debate is not entirely new.

Other mineral-producing countries have used community agreements to link mining investment to local development, although their experiences show that financial commitments alone cannot guarantee lasting benefits.

A World Bank study, Mining Community Development Agreements: Practical Experiences and Field Studies, published in 2010, examined experiences in Ghana, Papua New Guinea and Argentina.

A subsequent World Bank Mining Community Development Agreements Source Book, published in 2012, drew lessons from these and other experiences. In Ghana, the study examined agreements between Newmont and communities around its Ahafo gold mine.

The arrangements included a social responsibility agreement, a local employment agreement, and an agreement establishing the Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation.

Negotiations took about three years. The process brought together traditional leaders, local government representatives, women, youth and civil society groups.

Communities also received legal advice, while a neutral academic moderated the negotiations. Under the foundation agreement, Newmont committed to contribute one US dollar for every ounce of gold sold from the Ahafo mining lease, as well as one per cent of specified net pre-tax income from qualifying gains.

An important lesson from the Ahafo experience was that the company worked with local government rather than attempting to replace it. Communities submitted proposals for projects, which were reviewed through a representative development forum.

The arrangements were not without challenges, but the experience demonstrated how a CDA could combine financial commitments with local employment, education, community participation and institutional oversight. In Papua New Guinea, the World Bank examined arrangements around the Lihir gold mine.

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An initial benefits package was reviewed after it was found not to be meeting the development objectives of landowners.

In 2007, it was relaunched as the Lihir Sustainable Development Plan, with greater emphasis on long-term planning, community participation, self-reliance and cooperation with local government.

The experience also exposed the danger of allowing mining benefits to create divisions between communities. The World Bank warned that where benefits are concentrated in particular mining areas or among particular groups, they can deepen inequality and encourage disputes over land, identity and representation.

Argentina's Veladero gold mine provides a different example. The World Bank report found that the company had developed community programmes in health, education, agriculture, tourism and culture, alongside local supplier initiatives.

However, the arrangements were mainly smaller agreements with particular groups and villages rather than a comprehensive, large-scale CDA.

The report identified the need for continuing dialogue, sound assessment of community needs and a balance between infrastructure spending and training, skills development and technology transfer.

These experiences suggest that there is no single model Uganda can simply copy. They also reinforce the argument that community agreements require more than financial commitments.

They need representative institutions, capable local government, transparent management, clear responsibilities, dispute-resolution mechanisms, and plans that can survive the closure of a mine.

The challenge for Uganda is to ensure that CDAs do not become another mechanism through which mining companies make promises that are difficult to enforce, or through which community leaders control benefits without sufficient accountability to residents.

Government must clarify the standards expected of companies while retaining responsibility for public services and local development. Mining companies must meet their legal obligations without being made substitutes for government.

Communities need support to understand agreements, select representatives and monitor implementation. There is also a need to connect community development plans to environmental protection and mine closure.

Roads, schools and health facilities may be important, but communities should not be left with damaged land, polluted water or abandoned mining pits after companies have exhausted the minerals.

Asiimwe suggests that communities should be helped to participate in productive mining rather than relying on companies to provide free services.

"Communities are not supposed to have anything that is not based on business. Money is supposed to be recycled, not to just be pushed in communities to die," he said.

That argument may be contested by communities that have suffered displacement, loss of livelihoods and environmental damage and therefore expect direct compensation and development benefits.

But it raises an important question about whether CDAs should focus only on social projects or also create opportunities for communities to participate in the mining economy.

Ultimately, the test of a Community Development Agreement is not how many agreements are signed, how much money is promised or how many projects are announced.

It is whether mining communities gain lasting economic opportunities, better services and a meaningful say in decisions affecting their land and livelihoods. As one presenter at the meeting put it, "The true measure of the mineral wealth is not how much we extract from the ground, but how much we transform the lives of the people above the ground."