Zimbabwe/Equatorial Guinea: Zimbabwe Held to Goalless Draw By Equatorial Guinea As Power Outage Interupts Match

Zimbabwe was held to a goalless draw by Equatorial Guinea in their Group E Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier played in Cameroon.

The Warriors struggled to find the breakthrough against their opponents in an encounter they created very few clear cut chances.

Zimbabwe's golden opportunity came in the 32nd minute when Chirewa broke through the Equatorial Guinea defence before unleashing a shot from inside the box, but his effort sailed over the crossbar.

After going into the break deadlocked at 0-0, Warriors coach Ramon Catala made a few changes, one of which saw Abubakkar Moffat replace Andy Rinomhota, who had picked up a yellow card.Chirewa was also withdrawn and replaced by Emmanuel Jalai as the Warriors sought to avoid conceding.

The match was briefly interrupted by an electricity blackout in the 90th minute, with play only resuming after a seven-minute delay before the encounter eventually ended 0-0.

Goalkeeper Nelson Chadya kept a clean sheet, making a strong case for himself as a potential solution to Zimbabwe's goalkeeping concerns.

The result leaves both Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea with four points in the Group E standings as the race for AFCON qualification continues.

The two sides will renew their rivalry on Monday when the Warriors host Equatorial Guinea at the National Sports Stadium as Zimbabwe hopes to capitalise on home advantage and collect maximum points.