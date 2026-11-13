Nigeria: 7 Die, 11 Injured As Truck Rams Into Commercial Bus On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Seven people have been killed and 11 others injured in a road accident involving a truck and a commercial bus on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Abeokuta.

The agency's Public Relations Officer, Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the crash involved a Sinotruk and a white Toyota bus conveying about 18 passengers.

According to him, the truck, which was reportedly travelling at excessive speed, rammed into the bus, leaving seven passengers dead and 11 others injured.

Akinbiyi said the injured victims were taken to the General Hospital, Ishara, for treatment, while the bodies of those who died were deposited at the morgue of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

Poo pooTRACE reiterated its warning to motorists, particularly truck drivers, against speeding and reckless driving, especially along the busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.