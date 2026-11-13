Nigeria: Why I Dumped Peter Obi, NDC, Obidients - Tanko Finally Reveals

12 November 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ezra Ukanwa

Former National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Yunusa Tanko, has explained why he left the political camp of Peter Obi and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), saying he felt unwanted by the group.

Tanko said he decided to move on because he did not feel appreciated, adding that he would rather associate with people who valued his contributions.

He made the remarks while explaining the circumstances surrounding his departure from Obi's political camp.

According to him, he still respects the former Anambra State governor but believes there was no reason to remain in a political group where he felt merely tolerated.

"The group did not want me. You don't stay where you're being tolerated. You go to where you're being appreciated. I respect Peter Obi, but since they don't want me, people who want me picked me up from the dustbin and made me a bride. That's what happened," he said.

Tanko's comments suggest that his departure was driven by what he described as a lack of acceptance and appreciation within the group, rather than a loss of respect for Obi.

He said those who welcomed him into their political fold made him feel valued, describing the development as being picked up from the dustbin and turned into a bride.

Read the original article on Leadership.

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