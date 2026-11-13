Nigeria: Govt Considers Electric Buses to Ease Nigerians' Transport Burden

The federal government is considering a private-sector-driven electric mass transit initiative aimed at reducing transportation costs for Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones.

The proposed Renewed Hope Electric Transportation Initiative (RHETI) seeks to deploy affordable electric buses in major cities nationwide, beginning with pilot routes in one city in each geopolitical zone.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja during a meeting with promoters of the initiative, led by its convener, Dr Madisca Achile.

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Akume said the proposal was receiving the Federal Government's attention because of its potential to ease the transportation burden on Nigerians, create employment opportunities and complement the country's energy transition efforts.

In a statement by his spokesman, Yomi Odunuga, he explained that the initiative was particularly relevant following the removal of fuel subsidy, which, although necessary, had increased transportation costs and placed additional pressure on household incomes.

Using the experience of commuters to illustrate the challenge, the SGF described how millions of Nigerians struggle daily with rising transport fares.

"It is six o'clock in the morning in Kubwa. The same scene is playing out in Ikorodu, Nkpor, Rigasa, and Rumuokoro. A young nurse stands by the roadside waiting for a bus, and while she waits, she is doing arithmetic in her head. How much of today's pay will be gone before she even reaches the hospital gate?

"Millions of our people do that sum every morning. That sum is the reason we are gathered here today," he said.

According to Akume, the proposal is different from several other initiatives presented to his office because its promoters are not seeking financial assistance from the Federal Government.

He said Achile and his team had offered to provide the necessary capital while requesting government endorsement, coordination and an enabling environment to implement the project.

"In this building we receive a great many proposals, and most of them, sooner or later, find their way to the same address: the federal budget. This one is different.

"Dr Achile, you have said that you did not come here with a begging bowl, and I take you at your word. You are telling government: we will bring the capital; give us your blessing, your coordination and the right environment, and let the results speak for themselves," he stated.

The SGF identified reduced transportation costs, energy transition, employment generation and equitable distribution of benefits across the country as major advantages of the initiative.

He said affordable electric buses would leave commuters with more money to meet other household needs, including food, school fees and rent.

On employment, Akume said the project would create opportunities for drivers, technicians and charging-station operators, while opening possibilities for local assembly and the manufacture of electric vehicle components.

He disclosed that the promoters were already working with the National Directorate of Employment to train young Nigerians in electric vehicle repairs and maintenance.

The SGF also noted that the initiative would complement the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative and Nigeria's Energy Transition Plan.

However, Akume said the government would require the promoters to address critical issues concerning electricity supply, charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, safety standards and the affordability of fares before granting final approval.

"Good intentions do not move buses. Electricity moves them. Maintenance keeps them on the road. Sound management keeps fares within reach and passengers safe," he warned.

He also stressed the need for collaboration with state governments whose cities would host the proposed pilot routes.

Akume welcomed the promoters' plan to commence operations with one pilot route in a city in each of the six geopolitical zones before expanding the scheme based on performance.

He requested regular reports on jobs created, kilometres covered and the amount of money commuters saved through the initiative.

The SGF further disclosed that his office would facilitate engagement between the promoters and relevant government institutions, including the Ministries of Transportation, Power and Finance, the Presidential CNG Initiative and the National Automotive Design and Development Council.

He said a team from the Office of the SGF, working under the Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs, had been constituted to work with the promoters.

Akume explained that the team would help develop an implementable framework outlining the proposed pilot cities, deliverables, timelines, funding arrangements and measurable outcomes.

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He, however, clarified that final approval would depend on the presentation and consideration of the implementation framework.

Earlier, Achile said the initiative was conceived to address the rising cost of transportation and contribute to efforts to reduce poverty in the country.

He said the promoters were prepared to finance the project without requesting money from the Federal Government.

"The SGF said he would support anything that would reduce poverty in the country. That is why I come up with this idea to bring electric vehicles that would ease mass transportation at an equally affordable rate throughout the federation.

"We are here to add value to the agenda of Mr President and we are doing this without asking a kobo from the Federal Government. We are here just to get approval and this is a way out to contribute to mass transit in the country and the reduction of the cost of transportation," he said.

The proposed initiative, if approved and implemented, is expected to expand access to affordable mass transportation while supporting employment generation and the adoption of electric vehicles across Nigeria.