Nigeria: Tension Grips Akwa Ibom Community Over Gruesome Killing of Village Chairman

Tension has gripped Odoro Ikot 1 community in Ukana Mbak Ikot Clan, Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, following the gruesome killing of its Village Chairman, Mr. Ukeme Jonah, and the subsequent burning of the village head's residence and vehicle by angry youths.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested seven suspects in connection with the killing and the destruction of property belonging to the village head, Chief Akpan Brown.

The incident occurred on November 2, 2026, at Ukana Mbak Ukot Village, Odoro Ikot Clan, and was reported to the police the following morning.

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that a disagreement over the sharing of family funds reportedly broke out between Ifiok Akpan, 42, and the deceased.

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During the dispute, Akpan allegedly stabbed Jonah in the abdomen with a broken bottle. The victim was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Following his death, the deceased's corpse was reportedly taken to the village head's compound, where some individuals allegedly set the traditional ruler's residence and Toyota 4Runner vehicle ablaze in retaliation.

Local sources told LEADERSHIP that the discovery of the corpse at the village head's compound triggered anger among youths, who stormed the premises with dangerous weapons.

An aggrieved resident, Anietie Udoma, said some youths believed the village head had a hand in the killing because the deceased's body was found in his compound.

"They came to also kill the Village Head, believing that he masterminded the death of the Village Chairman, since the corpse was discovered in his compound," Udoma said.

Sensing danger, the village head reportedly fled the premises as the youths set his residence and vehicle ablaze.

Police spokesperson, DSP Timfon John, said operatives subsequently arrested Akpan at his hideout, while six other suspects were apprehended during an operation at the scene on November 3.

The additional suspects were identified as Godwin Sunday, 42; Francis Dominic, 28; Julius Archibong, 52; Kingsley Ukeme, 23; Paulinus Bede, 28; and Udeme Tommy, 40. They are all indigenes of the community.

John said the seven suspects were in police custody, while the deceased's body had been deposited at a mortuary for autopsy.

Amid the tension, the Executive Chairman of Essien Udim Local Government Area, Hon. Ntiedo Usoro, visited the village head's compound to assess the destruction.

During the visit, Usoro appealed to residents and youths to remain calm, maintain peace and refrain from actions capable of escalating the situation.

He urged the community to allow the relevant authorities to investigate the incident and ensure that justice was served.

The council chairman also disclosed that security operatives had arrested some suspects in connection with the incident, assuring that anyone found culpable would face the full weight of the law.

However, the council chairman's visit to the village head's compound reportedly generated fresh concerns, with members of the deceased's family questioning why he did not also visit them to sympathise with the widow and children.

A family member, Effiong Sunday, said the family was surprised that the council chairman chose to visit the village head over the destruction of his residence and vehicle without extending similar concern to the family of the deceased.

In a letter titled, "Did The Council Chairman Also Visit The Family of Ukeme, The Village Chairman, Who Lost His Life?", the family questioned what it described as the selective nature of the council chairman's intervention.

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The family argued that the council chairman's visit should also have addressed the circumstances surrounding the death of the village chairman and the need to establish those responsible.

It acknowledged that those who allegedly set the village head's residence and vehicle ablaze should face the law but insisted that the circumstances surrounding the deceased's death must not be ignored.

The family further urged the council chairman to visit the bereaved household, listen to their account and explore ways his office could assist them in seeking justice.

It said the deceased's death had left a widow and children without their breadwinner, adding that the family deserved attention, compassion and support.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, has warned residents against jungle justice, arson and further destruction of property.

The police command urged residents to remain calm and report criminal activities to security agencies as investigations continue.