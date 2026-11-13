Liberia: Boakai Praises Finance Ministry, Demands Accountability in Public Spending

Published: November 12, 2026

MONROVIA -- President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has commended the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) for strengthening domestic revenue mobilization and public financial management, while warning Cabinet officials that increased government revenue must translate into measurable improvements in the lives of ordinary Liberians.

The Liberian leader made the remarks Thursday during the 26th Cabinet meeting at the Executive Mansion Tea House in Monrovia, where he emphasized accountability, responsible spending, economic growth and inclusive development as his administration prepares for the 2027 fiscal year.

Boakai praised the Finance Ministry's efforts to mobilize domestic resources, saying improved revenue collection could strengthen the government's ability to finance national development priorities and reduce dependence on external assistance.

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However, he cautioned that revenue growth alone would not determine the administration's success, insisting that government institutions must demonstrate tangible results and account for public resources.

"Performance, performance, performance," Boakai emphasized, challenging Cabinet members to prioritize service delivery and accountability.

"We work for the public. It's our job to make sure that we keep records and that we account to the people," he added.

The president reminded officials that the national budget must serve the interests of citizens rather than merely finance government operations.

He stressed that public spending should produce improvements in essential services, economic opportunities and living conditions.

His comments came as the administration advances preparations for the proposed fiscal year 2027 national budget, which is expected to guide government spending and development priorities.

Boakai also recognized the Finance Ministry's role in preparing the proposed budget, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that government resources benefit different segments of society.

He particularly highlighted initiatives targeting young people and public servants, noting that national development must create opportunities for citizens to participate in economic activities.

The president referenced proposed support for youth-focused organizations, including the Boy Scouts, as part of efforts to promote youth participation and development.

Beyond revenue mobilization, Boakai addressed Liberia's economic resilience amid global uncertainties, particularly the availability and affordability of petroleum products.

He acknowledged the importance of prudent economic management in maintaining fuel supplies and preventing disruptions that previously resulted in long queues at filling stations.

However, the president emphasized that Liberia must reduce its dependence on imported commodities by increasing domestic production, particularly in agriculture.

He called for greater investment in farming and encouraged government institutions to utilize newly acquired agricultural equipment and modern production methods to improve food security.

Boakai also urged Cabinet members to explore additional opportunities in technical and vocational education, digital development and other productive sectors to diversify the economy and expand employment opportunities.

Addressing international partnerships, the president emphasized the need for Liberia to protect its national interests while maintaining constructive relationships with development partners.

"We appreciate the support and advice of our partners, but we have to understand that we have to take the responsibility ultimately," Boakai said.

He maintained that although international assistance remains important, government officials must take responsibility for decisions affecting Liberia's economic development.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet meeting also featured discussions on the proposed Government Employee Housing Initiative Framework, presented by a special committee headed by Civil Service Agency Director General Dr. Josiah F. Joekai.

The proposed initiative seeks to address housing challenges confronting public servants and improve their living conditions.

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The meeting's agenda also included youth empowerment initiatives, with Youth and Sports Minister Cornelia W. Kruah scheduled to present proposals under the Youth Impact Compact Policy.

The proposed policy focuses on expanding opportunities for young Liberians through programs intended to strengthen their participation in national development.

Boakai further emphasized the importance of recognizing the contributions of public servants and other workers whose daily activities support government operations and national development.

He urged Cabinet officials to remain attentive to citizens' needs and ensure that government programs deliver measurable benefits.

The president's remarks placed renewed emphasis on the Finance Ministry's responsibilities as the government prepares for the next fiscal year, particularly in mobilizing domestic revenue, managing public expenditures and supporting development programs.

Boakai maintained that government institutions must demonstrate accountability and ensure that national resources are directed toward priorities that improve public welfare.