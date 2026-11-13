Uganda: Chameleone's Consultant Denies Fleecing Him On TV Project, Claims He Did Not Meet Ucc's Requirements

Musician Joseph Mayanja, popularly known as Chameleone, may have found an easier route into broadcasting in Burundi, but his explanation for investing there has reopened questions about an earlier attempt to establish a television station in Kampala.

The development follows a statement issued by a consultant who handled the preparatory work for Chameleone's proposed Leone Island TV, disputing the singer's account that he paid Shs250 million for the project but received little beyond a test signal.

The consultant says the television project stalled because Chameleone failed to meet the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) requirement to demonstrate sufficient financial capacity to establish and operate a television station.

In a statement dated November 10, 2026, titled Why Chameleone's TV Failed to Take Off: Consultant's Response, the consultant said the singer approached them in 2020 to help establish the station and that the work progressed until it reached the regulatory stage at UCC.

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"The real reason Chameleone's TV did not come on air is because he did not meet the requirements UCC asked him for particularly the proof of seed capital (financial capacity) to start and operate a TV," the statement reads.

The consultant also rejected claims of receiving Shs250 million, saying the singer spent no more than Shs70 million on the different stages of the project.

According to the breakdown provided, Shs10 million went towards control room computers, Shs23 million towards UCC application and licensing fees, Shs12 million towards consultancy fees for the application phase, Shs17 million towards hiring an encoder and decoder, and Shs4 million towards renting studio and office space in Makindye.

The listed expenses total Shs66 million.

The consultant said they retained receipts and bank deposit slips for the payments and that copies had been shared with Daniela Atim through weekly reports at Chameleone's request.

"We have records (receipts and deposit slips) of all payments he made, copies which were availed to Daniela Atim in weekly reports upon his request," the statement reads.

The consultant further denied that the matter had ever been taken to a commercial court, describing claims to that effect as false.

The statement challenged Chameleone to account for the Shs250 million he says he invested, particularly if the money came from a government donation.

"If he got Shs250 million from somewhere and he needs to account, he should not tell lies about consultants. He must fully account," the consultant said.

The consultant also cited the successful establishment of singer Justin Nameere's television station as an example of a project handled by the same team, arguing that the station went on air after the recipient appropriately utilised the funding received.

Although the statement does not identify its author, Nile Post is aware the one consultant anyone would have gone to is Dr Joel Isabirye, a veteran media technocrat whose work has involved setting up and developing some of Uganda's prominent radio and television stations.

Isabirye has been involved in the development of NBS Television and Next Radio, Uganda Catholic Television, Parliament Radio and Television, Royal FM in Rwanda, and several other broadcasting projects. He has also worked with established stations including Capital FM, Beat FM and Dembe FM.

He is among the media professionals Chameleone would plausibly have approached for technical and regulatory guidance when venturing into television. However, Isabirye has not confirmed to Nile Post that he authored the statement or that he was the consultant in the Leone TV project.

The dispute comes after Chameleone explained why he opted to establish a radio station in Burundi rather than pursue a similar investment in Uganda.

Speaking during a TikTok live session on Monday night, the singer said Uganda's radio market was already crowded, with more than 300 stations, making it difficult and expensive to secure a broadcasting frequency.

He said some of the people willing to sell their frequencies were demanding more than Shs1 billion, a figure he considered too high for a new investment.

"The reason I chose to venture into the radio business in Burundi was that Uganda already has more than 300 radio stations, making it difficult to secure a broadcasting frequency. I tried to acquire one in Uganda, but the few people willing to sell their frequencies were asking for more than Shs1 billion, which was too expensive," Chameleone said.

He explained that the radio venture was intended to provide an additional source of income beyond music.

Chameleone said the opportunity arose after an invitation from Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye. He found that the neighbouring country had several available broadcasting frequencies and, at the time, only about six radio stations.

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The singer also cited his familiarity with Burundi, where he lived and worked between 1995 and 1996, as another reason for choosing the country.

In July, he announced the launch of Chameleone FM on 94.9 FM in Bujumbura, Burundi's capital.

"Beginning our new journey Chameleone FM. Thank you my His Excellency @GeneralNeva My Burundian brothers and sisters for welcoming us to your beautiful Country," he wrote in a social media post.

The announcement followed his December 15, 2025 meeting with President Ndayishimiye at Ntare Rushatsi Palace in Bujumbura, where discussions reportedly included investments targeting young people, an ultra-modern music studio and opportunities to promote local talent.

The failed Leone Island TV project, meanwhile, remains a point of disagreement between the singer and the consultant over how much money was spent, what work was delivered and why the station never secured the necessary authorisation to begin broadcasting.

The consultant maintains that Chameleone can still pursue the television project if he demonstrates the required financial capacity and satisfies the other licensing conditions set by UCC.