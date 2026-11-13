South Africa: Gauteng Warns of Rise in Malaria Cases and Deaths

Gauteng residents, particularly those travelling to malaria-endemic areas, are urged to be on alert following an increase in cases of the illness.

According to the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH), at least 17 people have died of the disease between January and September this year.

The department said although the province is regarded as a non-endemic region, residents remain at risk when travelling to areas where the disease is prevalent.

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"In 2025, the province recorded 666 malaria cases, including seven deaths, between January and December. However, between January and September 2026, 768 cases and 17 deaths were reported. This represents a 38.6% increase in cases compared to the corresponding period in 2025, when 554 cases and six deaths were recorded.

"Of particular concern is that 15 of the 17 people who died in 2026 had a travel history to countries within the SADC [Southern African Development Community] region. Mozambique accounted for approximately 59% of the reported deaths, highlighting the contribution of cross-border travel to the province's malaria burden," the GDoH said in a statement on Thursday.

Residents travelling to malaria endemic areas are urged to visit travel clinics available in the province's five health districts and take appropriate precautions before and during their journeys.

"Malaria is a serious but preventable and treatable disease. Common symptoms include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, nausea and vomiting.

"Anyone who develops these symptoms while travelling to, or after returning from, a malaria endemic area should seek medical attention immediately and inform healthcare workers about their travel history," the department explained.

Strengthening prevention

The department said in all five districts, environmental health practitioners investigate reported cases to "establish the likely source of infection and classify them appropriately as imported or odyssean malaria cases".

"The province also conducts audits of all malaria-related deaths to identify contributing factors and improve prevention and response measures.

"Healthcare workers across the province receive ongoing training to strengthen their ability to identify suspected malaria cases, particularly because Gauteng is a non-endemic province where the disease may not always be immediately suspected.

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"The department also monitors reported cases daily to identify emerging trends and facilitate timely interventions," the GDoH assured.

Community awareness activities have been intensified at identified hotspots in high-risk populations, particularly "during peak travel periods such as public holidays and the festive season".

"These activities include outreach at taxi ranks, bus stations and other strategic locations to educate travellers about malaria prevention, symptoms and the importance of early treatment.

"As part of these efforts, the province conducted a malaria awareness event [on Wednesday] at Holomisa Sports Grounds in Bekkersdal, West Rand District. The event educated communities about malaria transmission, signs and symptoms, and prevention and control measures.

"The department continues to work with municipalities, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the National Department of Health and other relevant stakeholders to strengthen malaria prevention, surveillance and control," the department said.