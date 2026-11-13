Uganda: MPs Grill Finance Officials Over Shs7.7 Trillion Unapproved Spending, Shs3.4 Trillion Investment Discrepancy

Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has grilled senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development over major financial discrepancies, including Shs7.7 trillion in expenditure beyond reported budget provisions, a Shs3.4 trillion discrepancy in government investment figures and the diversion of funds intended for external debt repayments.

During a tense oversight session chaired by Kassanda North MP Patrick Nsamba, lawmakers questioned Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury (PSST) Ramathan Ggoobi and Acting Accountant General Godfrey Ssemugooma over what they described as persistent weaknesses in public financial management.

One of the major concerns was a Shs7.7 trillion expenditure variance under Treasury Operations.

According to financial statements presented to the committee, Treasury Operations had a revised budget of Shs13.023 trillion, while actual revenue performance stood at Shs22.21 trillion.

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However, expenditure was recorded at Shs29.9 trillion, creating a gap of approximately Shs7.7 trillion.

Treasury officials attributed the variance to outstanding Bank of Uganda securities reflected in domestic debt arrears. However, MPs questioned the explanation, insisting that government expenditure beyond approved appropriations must be properly authorised by Parliament.

The committee also questioned a Shs3.4 trillion discrepancy in government investment figures as at June 30, 2025.

While the balance sheet reflected investments worth Shs3.6 trillion, the cash flow statement showed only Shs125 billion, leaving a difference of more than Shs3.4 trillion.

Treasury officials explained that the Shs125 billion represented actual cash paid out, while the balance comprised non-cash amalgamations of net worth from various state-owned enterprises.

MPs, however, faulted the ministry for submitting financial statements without accompanying investment schedules to explain the figures. They demanded the full schedule for verification and criticised officials for appearing unprepared to account for discrepancies in their own audited statements.

Lawmakers further raised concerns over a reported Shs36.82 billion variance relating to the redemption of external borrowing and the purchase of Treasury bills and bonds.

The statement of appropriation reportedly reflected Shs32.257 trillion, while the cash flow statement showed Shs13.316 trillion.

The committee demanded a clear reconciliation of the figures, with Nsamba warning officials against giving MPs lumped explanations instead of accounting for the transactions individually.

Another major point of contention was the diversion of funds intended to service loans owed to two international creditors: the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA) and the African Development Bank's African Development Fund (ADF).

Acting Accountant General Ssemugooma told the committee that two payments of $8 million each had been initiated for the creditors. However, while the payment to IDA was returned, the $8 million intended for ADF was intercepted and diverted to unauthorised beneficiaries.

The ministry subsequently made an accounting provision of approximately Shs24 billion for the unrecovered funds.

The matter is before the Anti-Corruption Court, where nine former and interdicted Treasury and information technology officials are facing criminal proceedings.

Those implicated include former Accountant General Lawrence Ssemakula and Acting Director of Treasury Services Jennifer Muhuruzi.

Ggoobi told MPs that the incident had exposed vulnerabilities in the ministry's financial systems, forcing it to reverse some automated processes and introduce manual verification.

He said the ministry had also invited the Auditor General to conduct a comprehensive audit of its cybersecurity systems and financial processes.

Although new intelligence tools and stricter protocols for interacting with the central bank had been introduced, Ggoobi acknowledged that insider collusion remained a challenge.

"Even if the guard is the one who does it, sometimes it's a problem," he said.

The Treasury boss also linked some staffing challenges at the ministry to the interdiction of officials implicated in the case and unresolved appointments to key director-level positions.

Beyond the diversion of loan repayments, MPs accused the ministry of failing to enforce budget discipline across government agencies, particularly regarding unauthorised reallocations of funds, commonly known as virements.

Lawmakers said some accounting officers had exceeded allocations for domestic arrears or diverted money from approved work plans without written authorisation from the Finance Minister or the PSST.

They questioned why officials responsible for such practices had not faced disciplinary action, including possible removal from their positions as accounting officers.

Ggoobi acknowledged that budget manipulation had become entrenched in some government institutions, with accounting officers and even Finance Ministry officials allegedly creating loopholes to move public funds between expenditure lines.

He said the ministry had introduced a Budget Discipline and Accountability Charter anchored in the Public Finance Management Act, setting out five mandatory rules for accounting officers.

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Among the key requirements, he said, was a prohibition against committing government to expenditure without available funds and making unauthorised reallocations.

The committee also questioned the ministry over the operation of multiple holding accounts for externally funded projects outside the Consolidated Fund.

MPs cited Article 153(1) of the Constitution, which provides for the Consolidated Fund into which government revenues and other money received for public purposes are generally required to be paid, subject to constitutional and legal exceptions.

Tensions rose when the ministry's head of accounts failed to immediately produce a comprehensive schedule of government revenue collection accounts held at the Bank of Uganda. The committee gave officials 20 minutes to retrieve the list.

Meanwhile, MPs expressed reservations about the ministry's proposal to introduce collaborative procurement through designated lead agencies to reduce inflated unit costs, including through standardised vehicle purchases.

They warned that centralising procurement could create additional bureaucratic bottlenecks, citing previous arrangements that contributed to delays in public projects, including the construction of schools and health facilities.