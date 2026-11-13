Uganda: Museveni Warns of Cross-Border Fraud As Criminals Exploit AI

President Museveni has warned that criminals are increasingly exploiting artificial intelligence and digital financial systems to steal money, impersonate individuals and move proceeds of fraud across national borders, calling for stronger regional cooperation and specialised investigation skills.

Museveni said the expansion of mobile money, electronic banking, digital payments and cross-border trade had created new opportunities for economic participation but also exposed individuals, businesses and governments to increasingly sophisticated financial crimes.

He cited identity theft, electronic impersonation, manipulated records and fraudulent transactions as emerging threats that require countries to strengthen their technical capacity and coordinate investigations.

"Criminals are also exploiting digital systems through identity theft, electronic impersonation, manipulated records, and fraudulent transactions that cross national borders," Museveni said.

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His message was delivered by Internal Affairs Minister Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu, who represented him at the fourth regional conference of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) in Kampala.

Museveni warned that the international nature of digital financial transactions was making fraud investigations increasingly complicated because criminals could operate from different jurisdictions while moving stolen funds through financial institutions in several countries.

"A fraudulent transaction may originate in a country, pass through a financial institution in another, and ultimately benefit individuals operating elsewhere. This requires us to strengthen our technical capacities, institutional controls, and regional cooperation," he said.

He called for investment in forensic accounting, financial analysis, digital investigations, evidence preservation and legal expertise to enable investigators to trace financial crimes and secure evidence that can support prosecution.

The President also urged financial institutions and government agencies to adopt technologies capable of identifying unusual payment patterns and suspicious financial relationships.

However, he cautioned against relying solely on electronic alerts to establish criminal wrongdoing, saying suspicious transactions must be subjected to professional examination and lawful investigations.

"An electronic alert is not proof that a crime has been committed. Trained professionals must examine the evidence, establish the facts, and ensure that investigations are conducted lawfully," Museveni said.

He further called for stronger coordination among institutions responsible for auditing, financial oversight, intelligence gathering, investigations and prosecution, warning that criminals could exploit gaps between agencies.

Museveni said government ministries, departments and agencies, financial institutions and private enterprises should strengthen cooperation with the ACFE Uganda Chapter through professional training, fraud risk assessments, research and preventive mechanisms.

He also called for fraud prevention programmes to extend beyond major government institutions and financial organisations to local governments, schools, health facilities, cooperatives and small businesses, which may lack access to specialised expertise.

The President singled out leadership accountability as another important component of fraud prevention, saying senior officials must establish systems that make the misuse of institutional resources difficult.

He cited the Parish Development Model as an example of a government programme vulnerable to abuse if money intended for beneficiaries is diverted or subjected to unauthorised deductions.

Museveni also urged citizens and employees to participate in detecting financial misconduct, arguing that people who interact with public services often notice warning signs before formal investigations begin.

He called for confidential reporting mechanisms and protection for whistleblowers but cautioned that allegations must be verified to prevent anti-fraud mechanisms from being used to settle personal disputes.

Meanwhile, ACFE Uganda Chapter president George Turyamureba Mugabi warned that criminals were increasingly using emerging technologies to impersonate individuals through manipulated photographs, cloned voices and fake digital identities.

He said the schemes were deceiving victims into believing they were communicating with people they knew, yet they were interacting with fraudsters.

"Someone is imitating you. Someone is imitating your voice. Someone is changing your picture to make you believe that you are talking to the person, yet you are talking to a different person," Turyamureba said.

He said technology-enabled fraud was affecting both public and private institutions, as well as ordinary individuals, and called for greater public awareness to prevent financial losses.

Turyamureba said the association was bringing together accountants, procurement professionals, lawyers, auditors and fraud examiners to exchange knowledge about emerging criminal techniques and develop preventive approaches.

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He said the association would also use the International Fraud Awareness Week, beginning November 15, to conduct sensitisation activities in institutions and communities.

The sessions will help organisations identify fraud warning signs, understand vulnerabilities in their operations and establish preventive measures.

"We don't want people to first come when they have lost their money, then we come to tell them a story of what they should have done. We want to tell you what to do to prevent yourself from becoming a victim," he said.

Turyamureba added that the association was willing to extend the awareness campaigns to small businesses and communicate in local languages to reach more Ugandans.

Museveni said fighting fraud and corruption was essential to Uganda's economic transformation because stolen public resources, manipulated contracts and inflated procurement costs undermine investment, production and household incomes.