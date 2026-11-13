Uganda: MPs Grill Goobi Over Finance Ministry Officials Stuck in Acting Positions for Up to 11 Years

Parliament's Public Accounts Committee Central (PAC-Central) has put Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury (PSST) Ramathan Goobi on the spot over prolonged acting appointments at the Ministry of Finance, after it emerged that some senior officials have served in such positions for as long as 11 years.

During an oversight session chaired by Kassanda North MP Patrick Nsamba, lawmakers questioned why the ministry had failed to comply with the Public Service Standing Orders, which limit acting appointments to six months.

The issue came to a head when MPs pressed members of the Finance Ministry delegation to disclose how long they had occupied their current positions without substantive appointment.

"For how long have you acted? Because it is over 10 years plus," one MP demanded.

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After a brief hesitation, Godfrey Ssemugooma disclosed that he had served in an acting capacity for 11 years.

"Wow. You've been acting for 11 years in intervals of one year in, one year acting," Nsamba reacted, urging the official to be candid before the parliamentary cameras.

"The people are seeing; they want to know why we keep having people in acting positions," he added.

Nsamba then directed Goobi, as the ministry's accounting officer, to conduct a roll call of officials present and establish whether each held a substantive appointment or was serving in an acting capacity.

"I want it to be procedure, right in his own office as Accounting Officer of the Finance Ministry, to account for each and every person one by one, so that we have the right answer over each position," Nsamba said.

During the exercise, Ashaba Hannington, who is substantively the Commissioner for Finance Planning, disclosed that he had served as Acting Director of Budget for two years.

Aziz Kalule Ssetaala, an Assistant Commissioner for Public Accounts in the Accountant General's Office, confirmed that he held a substantive appointment.

Wakiso Woman MP and Shadow Minister for Labour Betty Naluyima criticised the prolonged acting appointments, warning that the practice was demoralising public servants and undermining career progression.

"Many of our people here offer services in acting positions. Some even will retire at that level of acting position, yet they are substantive ones," Naluyima said.

She challenged Goobi to provide documentary evidence of efforts by the Finance Ministry to work with the Ministry of Public Service to regularise appointments and fill vacant positions.

"So, Mr PSST, at the moment, as you consider only directors, what is your estimate? And can you show us that evidence that you are working with Public Service to see that people are reinstated in their very positions they are supposed to be, or we have recruitments?" she asked.

In response, Goobi acknowledged that the ministry faced a staffing bottleneck, particularly at director level, describing it as a longstanding structural problem compounded by interdictions and ongoing court cases.

"This, Chair, is a historical problem; it's not a new thing," Goobi told the committee.

"There are two major causes of the acting challenge in my ministry. One is the position of directors, which we need to address and we are addressing it internally with the help of the highest office in the land. Then there is the issue of some officers who were interdicted because of the ongoing court case on the money which was lost, and that one also has led to a few of the officers to act."

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Goobi said some positions could not be substantively filled until the affected officers had exhausted their ongoing legal processes. He added that the Ministry of Public Service was responsible for determining formal timelines governing acting appointments.

However, Nsamba rejected the explanation as insufficient justification for disregarding the prescribed six-month limit.

"But PSST, when the law says six months and you are not respecting that, then it becomes something else," he said.

Goobi assured the committee that the ministry was working with the Head of Public Service to resolve the backlog of director-level appointments before the next audit cycle.

He pledged that the irregularity would not feature in future reports by the Auditor General.