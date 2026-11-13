Uganda: Ssenyonyi Says Clerk to Parliament, Not Lop, Accountable for Opposition Funds

Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi has defended the management of funds allocated to his office, insisting that the Clerk to Parliament, rather than the LoP, bears responsibility for accounting for public money disbursed to Parliament.

Ssenyonyi argues that while the Leader of the Opposition provides political direction and sets priorities for the office, the Clerk, as Parliament's accounting officer, is responsible for financial administration, including disbursements and accountability for expenditure.

"The accounting officer of Parliament is the Clerk to Parliament, not even the Speaker of Parliament," Ssenyonyi said, distinguishing between the political leadership of the House and the official responsible for managing its finances.

His remarks come as Parliament scrutinises the Administration of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2026, introduced by Buyaga West MP Denis Namara on November 11.

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The proposed legislation seeks to change the framework governing the selection and removal of the Leader of the Opposition while introducing additional provisions relating to the office's accountability and operations.

The Bill has been referred to the Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs for scrutiny.

However, Ssenyonyi questioned the need for additional legal provisions on accountability, arguing that existing financial management laws already establish the responsibilities of the accounting officer.

"The political head gives direction, but the accounting officer is the one who makes the disbursements and accounts for the money," he said.

He maintained that funds allocated to the Opposition are public resources intended to facilitate parliamentary activities, support opposition legislators and enable the office to execute its mandate, rather than money personally controlled by the Leader of the Opposition.

Ssenyonyi also contrasted the current financial arrangements with what he described as interference in parliamentary financial management under the previous Speaker.

He alleged that the former Speaker interfered in financial decisions, including directing the movement of substantial sums of money, while parliamentary committees struggled to obtain resources for field activities.

According to Ssenyonyi, the restrictions affected Parliament's oversight work, with committees unable to undertake field visits because funds were not released. He further claimed that some staff were arrested over financial transactions during that period.

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He argued that the current arrangement had improved access to resources for parliamentary committees, although he did not provide an independent audit assessment to substantiate his comparison of the two administrations.

The Opposition leader dismissed the accountability concerns surrounding the proposed amendments, suggesting that they were intended to create grounds for targeting his office rather than address gaps in existing financial controls.

"They've been looking for an excuse," he said.

"You don't need a law, you don't need to amend the Administration of Parliament Act for accountability here in Parliament. The law is extremely clear," he added.

The Public Finance Management Act, 2015, places responsibility on accounting officers to ensure the proper use of appropriated funds, authorise financial commitments and establish systems of internal control, risk management and audit.

It also makes accounting officers personally accountable to Parliament for the activities of their respective votes.