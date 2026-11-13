Uganda: Health Ministry Mobilises Religious Leaders to Tackle Rising Disease Burden

The Ministry of Health has intensified efforts to tackle Uganda's growing disease burden by mobilising religious leaders and frontline health workers to promote disease prevention, early diagnosis and healthier lifestyles within communities.

The ministry says religious institutions and health workers are strategically positioned to influence health-seeking behaviour, counter misinformation and encourage communities to adopt preventive healthcare practices.

The campaign was discussed during a dialogue and orientation meeting at Kayunga District headquarters, where health officials called for stronger community participation in tackling communicable and non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

John Paul Ekapu, an Advocacy Specialist on Tuberculosis, HIV and Malaria, who represented the Ministry of Health Commissioner for Health Promotion, Dr Richard Kabanda, said disease prevention remains a government priority but requires greater community involvement to achieve meaningful results.

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"Prevention remains one of our key priorities as government. However, we cannot achieve our health targets without the active involvement of communities. Religious leaders and health workers have a critical role in ensuring that accurate health messages reach households and influence people's behaviour," Ekapu said.

He identified malaria as a major public health concern, putting its national prevalence at 13%, and called for renewed efforts in prevention, early diagnosis and treatment.

Ekapu urged religious leaders to use places of worship, sermons and community gatherings to educate their followers about disease prevention. He also challenged health workers to strengthen health education and outreach programmes.

"We need leaders who can influence communities to adopt preventive measures, seek medical attention early and embrace government health programmes. Prevention should not be left to health facilities alone; it must begin within our homes and communities," he added.

The concerns are particularly pronounced in Kayunga District, where the local disease burden appears significantly higher than the national average.

Kayunga District Biostatistician Jimmy Ddungu said malaria prevalence in the district stands at 31%, compared with the national figure of 13%.

He called for intensified household-level interventions, including the consistent use of insecticide-treated mosquito nets, elimination of mosquito breeding sites and prompt medical attention when symptoms develop.

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The meeting also addressed the growing burden of NCDs, including hypertension, diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular diseases, which require sustained public awareness, routine screening and lifestyle changes.

Unlike many infectious diseases, several NCDs develop over extended periods and may remain undetected until complications emerge, making routine screening and early intervention important in reducing their impact.

Health experts say religious leaders can play an important role in addressing these challenges because of their influence and close relationships with communities.

Through sermons, counselling sessions and community engagements, they can help dispel misconceptions about diseases, encourage medical screening and discourage harmful health practices.

The engagement is expected to strengthen cooperation between the Ministry of Health, district health departments, religious institutions and other community stakeholders in promoting preventive healthcare.

Officials said addressing Uganda's disease burden requires a collective approach in which communities take greater responsibility for their health while supporting government-led prevention and control programmes.