Sudan: Libya's Prime Minister Reaffirms Support for Sudan's Unity and Sovereignty in Meeting With Al-Burhan

12 November 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Antalya, (SUNA) - Libyan Prime Minister Abdel-Hamid Dbeibah met on Thursday with President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP31), in the Turkish city of Antalya.

The meeting discussed developments in Sudan, bilateral relations, and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in several fields.

Dbeibah reaffirmed Libya's position in support of Sudan's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, rejecting any attempts to divide the country or undermine its national institutions. He stressed the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to end the war and ensure the delivery of humanitarian assistance to those affected.

The meeting also addressed prospects for economic and trade cooperation, facilitating the movement of citizens and trade exchange, as well as coordination on security and border issues and addressing shared challenges.

Read the original article on SNA.

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