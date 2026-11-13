Sudan: Al-Burhan and Erdogan Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation Between Sudan and Türkiye

Antalya, (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, said Sudan appreciates Türkiye's role in supporting the Sudanese people and providing humanitarian assistance amid the circumstances facing the country.

According to TSC's media office, Al-Burhan met on Thursday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), held in the Turkish city of Antalya.

The meeting addressed bilateral cooperation between Khartoum and Ankara and ways to strengthen cooperation mechanisms across various fields, particularly sectors of mutual interest.

Al-Burhan expressed his appreciation for Türkiye's role in supporting the Sudanese people and providing humanitarian assistance. Erdogan, in turn, expressed his appreciation for Al-Burhan's participation in the climate conference, affirming Türkiye's commitment to strengthening its relations with Sudan in a manner that serves the shared interests of the two peoples. He also wished the Sudanese people security, stability and peace.

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The meeting also discussed the level of cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the ministerial committees tasked with developing bilateral relations and advancing cooperation in the economic, trade and cultural fields.

The Sudanese delegation included the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Environment and Sustainability, the Director of the Defence Industries System, and the Director of the Office of the TSC President. The Turkish side was represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Intelligence Chief and an adviser to the Turkish President.