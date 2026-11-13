Nigeria: NSIB Releases Report On Mid-Air Detachment of Abuja-Lagos Aircraft Door

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has released its preliminary report on the mid-air detachment of the passenger-cabin door of a Bombardier Challenger 604 aircraft operated by Triton Aviation Limited during an Abuja-Lagos flight.

The incident, which occurred on October 15, 2026, forced the pilots to declare an emergency and return to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, shortly after take-off.

The Bureau, in the report released on November 11, disclosed that all nine persons on board, comprising two pilots, one cabin crew member and six passengers, escaped without injuries.

The aircraft, with registration number T7-SEI and operating as flight DWC052, was conducting a non-scheduled flight to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, when the incident occurred during its initial climb.

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According to the preliminary report signed by the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Bureau, Captain Alex Badeh Jr. the flight crew observed an abnormal increase in cabin altitude at about 5:19 p.m., raising suspicion of a pressurisation problem.

The captain subsequently instructed the cabin crew to double-check the main cabin door.

However, as the cabin crew approached the passenger-crew door to inspect it, the door opened and detached from the aircraft.

The pilots immediately declared an emergency and coordinated with Abuja Air Traffic Control (ATC) for an immediate return to the airport.

The aircraft landed safely on Runway 22 at approximately 5:34 p.m. All occupants subsequently disembarked without injury, although the aircraft sustained substantial damage.

The NSIB further disclosed that the detached door was recovered from a cornfield in Gui Village, Abuja Municipal Area Council, approximately five miles southwest of the airport.

It said investigators were deployed immediately after the occurrence was reported on October 15 to recover the detached door and conduct post-occurrence assessments.

The Bureau, however, cautioned that the preliminary report does not establish the cause of the door separation, noting that investigations are ongoing.

It explained that the report contains factual information established so far, including initial findings based on available evidence and immediate safety recommendations arising from safety issues identified during the investigation.

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The NSIB said its final report, containing the analysis, conclusions and further safety recommendations, where necessary, would be published upon completion of the investigation in accordance with Annex 13 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation.