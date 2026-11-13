South Africa: Sassa Opens Temporary Office Following Closure in Umlazi

On Thursday, beneficiaries filled a community hall while others went to neighbouring areas

SASSA in KwaZulu-Natal has opened a temporary office at the community hall in Umlazi's D section, after the Umlazi office in Durban was closed on 21 October by the Department of Labour for being unsafe.

GroundUp had previously reported on the long queues and deteriorating conditions at the office.

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The closure forced many beneficiaries to travel further, at extra cost, to neighbouring SASSA offices. Since 2 November, SASSA has been offering temporary services at the community hall, 3km from the old office.

Some beneficiaries welcomed the alternative venue but raised concerns about the lack of toilet facilities. When we visited on Thursday, six portable toilets had been placed outside because the hall's toilets were locked.

SASSA's KZN spokesperson, Mbizeni Mdlalose, said the hall's toilets were locked because they were in a poor state. "It must also be noted that there are sufficient toilets that can be utilised by the public."

People also complained about long waiting times. Nkosinathi Biyela said he arrived at 7:30am but had still not been helped by 1:20pm. "I am here to apply for the child support grant for my 9-year-old son because he used to be under my sister's name," said Biyela.

Mdlalose said the office was using data SIM cards for network access instead of a fixed data line. "We assist about 60 people if everything is functioning well and the network stable [is] as well. We urge beneficiaries to exercise patience as the venue is temporary," said Mdlalose.

Philisiwe Nyide said she woke up early to go to the SASSA offices at Durban station. When she arrived, staff told her they were no longer assisting Umlazi beneficiaries. She was directed to D Section Community Hall, but at the hall she was told to return another day.

SANCO's Thamsanqa Ntuli said the organisation was concerned about the relocation but understood it was necessary for staff safety.

"We engage with SASSA on looking at possible options of minimising travelling and other inconveniences for the beneficiaries. Many of them are aged, sickly and disabled. We settled on Umlazi D Section Community Hall, where the venue will be utilised until 31 January 2027," said Ntuli.