Zimbabwe: Chivhu Eco City Emerges As Zimbabwe's Next Major Investment Hub

Chivhu is positioning itself as one of Zimbabwe's emerging investment destinations, with WestProp Holdings' Chivhu Eco City attracting growing interest from homebuyers and investors seeking opportunities beyond Harare.

The mixed-use development, branded as the country's newest "Gateway City", is set to introduce Chivhu's first luxury apartment development while integrating residential, commercial and lifestyle facilities.

Strategically located at the heart of Zimbabwe, Chivhu offers connectivity to major economic centres, making it an attractive location for commerce, investment and urban expansion.

WestProp says the project is designed to transform the traditionally transit-oriented town into a modern, self-sustaining urban centre with residential neighbourhoods, commercial precincts and recreational facilities.

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The developer says demand for the project is gaining momentum, with its Founders Phase reportedly selling rapidly as investors and prospective homeowners move to secure properties ahead of anticipated price increases and further infrastructure development.

On-site works are also progressing, with road opening activities underway to establish access routes for future residential and commercial developments.

WestProp Holdings Chief Executive Officer Ken Sharpe said Chivhu was deliberately selected because of its strategic location and untapped development potential.

"We decided to look at something different, something no one has done before, to choose a location that is strategic, central, but lacks development, and that location is Chivhu," said Sharpe.

He said the development marked an expansion of WestProp's operations beyond Harare, following growing demand for property investment opportunities in other parts of the country.

"We are happy to be expanding. We have previously concentrated our developments in Harare but due to demand and calls for outward growth, we have decided to make Chivhu our immediate target. We are going to be the corridor for growth in Chivhu and nearby centres," he said.

Sharpe said the company intended to maintain its established luxury and quality standards while introducing financing arrangements aimed at making homeownership more accessible.

"For Chivhu, we are going further, this time offering 30-year mortgages, the longest payment terms possible in Zimbabwe today," he said.

Beyond residential and commercial infrastructure, Chivhu Eco City incorporates an environmental component, with plans for extensive green spaces and a private game reserve.

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The concept is designed to integrate modern urban living with the natural environment, allowing residents and visitors to experience a lifestyle where residential developments coexist with indigenous wildlife and surrounding bushland.

Sharpe said the vision was to create a development that established a sustainable relationship between human settlements and nature.

He explained that the project would demonstrate how carefully planned housing and lifestyle amenities could coexist with the preservation of natural ecosystems.

WestProp's experience in delivering large-scale property developments is expected to play a key role in the project's implementation, as the company seeks to extend its footprint into emerging growth corridors across Zimbabwe.

For prospective investors, the development offers an opportunity to enter an emerging property market through residential and commercial investments, supported by planned infrastructure, extended mortgage terms and recreational facilities.

With the Founders Phase reportedly approaching sell-out and road development underway, WestProp is positioning Chivhu Eco City as a major component of its broader expansion strategy.

Sharpe said the ambition extended beyond building residential properties to creating a new urban destination with the potential to reshape the town's economic outlook.

"Chivhu Eco City is not just building homes. It is building the gateway to Zimbabwe's next chapter of growth," he said.