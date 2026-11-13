South Africa: Mkhwanazi Blue Lights Case Resumes - South African News Briefs - November 13, 2026

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13 November 2026
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Mkhwanazi Blue Lights Case Resumes

The case against former Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and three former municipal officials, Imogen Mashazi, Kemi Behari and Linda Gxasheka, is set to resume at the Germiston Magistrates' Court, reports EWN. The officials are accused of shielding Mkhwanazi from accountability over allegations that he facilitated the issuing of blue lights to alleged crime kingpin Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala through a fraudulent memorandum of agreement. The case was previously postponed to allow the defence to confirm receipt of the State’s full case docket.

Johannesburg Power Repairs to Continue

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City Power says electricity supply is set to be restored to the first residents and businesses affected by the explosion at its Johannesburg facility, with full restoration targeted, reports SABC News. Repairs to the line connecting the Hursthill and Mayfair substations have been completed. Final testing is underway before power is restored to critical facilities, including hospitals, the SABC and Sentech. Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that work is continuing to replace damaged infrastructure at the Mayfair substation.

Mapisa-Nqakula to Call New Defence Witness

Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's corruption trial has resumed at the Pretoria High Court, with a new defence witness expected to testify, reports EWN. Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 corruption charges and one count of money laundering for allegedly soliciting R4.5 million in bribes from a Defence Force contractor, of which the State claims she received R2.2 million to fund renovations at her home. Two additional Defence Force finance officials are expected to be subpoenaed to testify in her defence.

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