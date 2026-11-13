Kenya: Police Continue Probe Into Disappearance of Two Marsabit Men Despite Resurfacing

Nairobi — The National Police Service has assured the public of a thorough investigation into the disappearance of city lawyer Ahmedsadak Abdi Abshir and his friend Ayub Maalim after confirming that they had resurfaced.

In a statement, police said Abshir and Maalim had been found at Rawana and Uran Shopping Centres respectively.

Police officers from Sololo Police Station responded to the reports and escorted them to the station, where their statements were recorded.

In an update, the National Police Service said it had been investigating the disappearance of the two men while complying with habeas corpus orders issued by the High Court.

The service said the investigations would seek to establish the full circumstances surrounding their disappearance.

It pledged to conduct an impartial and evidence-led investigation, assuring the public that the matter would be handled in accordance with the law.

The police have also appealed for information from members of the public that could help establish what happened to the two men.