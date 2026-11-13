Nigeria: COP31 - People With Disabilities Demand Inclusion in Climate Action

Young persons with disabilities in Nigeria have called on governments and global climate stakeholders to include them in climate policy decisions, improve their access to climate finance and ensure that climate interventions address their specific needs.

The call was made on Wednesday in Abuja by young persons with disabilities under the Disability Inclusive Climate Justice initiative, supported by the Disability Rights Fund and Youth Empowerment Fund and implemented by Hope Alive for Possibilities Initiative (HAPI), as world leaders convened in Antalya, Türkiye, for COP31.

In a policy statement issued under the Disability Inclusive Climate Justice initiative, the group said persons with disabilities were often excluded from climate research, innovation, financing and decision-making despite being among those affected by climate-related challenges.

"Climate change does not affect everyone equally. Its impacts intersect with existing inequalities, discrimination, poverty, inaccessible infrastructure and limited access to essential services," they said.

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They identified inaccessible climate information, inadequate early-warning systems, exclusion from disaster preparedness and limited access to climate finance as some of the challenges facing persons with disabilities.

The group rejected what it described as the perception of persons with disabilities as mere beneficiaries of climate interventions, insisting that they should be recognised as contributors to climate solutions.

"We are rights-holders, researchers, innovators, advocates, community leaders and contributors to climate solutions. Our participation must extend beyond consultation to meaningful influence over the policies, investments and decisions that affect our lives and communities," the statement said.

They called on governments, research institutions and development partners to establish accessible funding, mentorship and technical support for climate innovations led by young persons with disabilities.

The group also urged multilateral climate funds and other financing institutions to include disability inclusion in their funding criteria and simplify application procedures for grassroots disability-led organisations.

On representation, they called on parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the COP31 Presidency and national climate institutions to create transparent mechanisms for including persons with disabilities, particularly young women, in national climate delegations and decision-making structures.

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They further demanded that disability-disaggregated data be integrated into climate vulnerability assessments, disaster risk assessments and adaptation planning.

The group said climate information, early-warning systems, evacuation plans and emergency services should be made accessible through sign language, Braille, audio, large print, easy-read and accessible digital formats.

They also called for periodic public reports on the implementation of disability-inclusive climate commitments, with opportunities for independent monitoring by organisations of persons with disabilities.

"As COP31 convenes, we urge governments and global climate stakeholders to translate international commitments into measurable national and community-level action," they said.

"There can be no meaningful climate justice without disability justice, and no inclusive climate future without the meaningful participation and influence of persons with disabilities."