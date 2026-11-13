Nigeria: One Year After, Karu Residents Still Grappling With Water Scarcity

Residents of Karu in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have lamented over a prolonged disruption of public water supply, which they blamed on damage to water infrastructure during the construction of a major road project in the area.

The residents said the supply stopped in June 2025 after pipes connecting homes and communities to the public water network were relocated by the contractor handling the road project.

They alleged that despite the completion and commissioning of the road, the affected pipes had not been properly reconnected, leaving several households without running water for more than a year.

The road project was handled by Abduval Ltd and supervised by the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) of the FCT Administration.

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Affected locations, according to residents, include the roundabout near Karu Police Station; Doma Way by EFCC Academy; Peshe Street, from Anglican Church Junction to the Road Safety Outpost near Blooming Chicken Restaurant; and Karu Village, among others.

The residents identified outstanding construction of protective chambers around control valves installed during the relocation exercise, poor reticulation and network connections, as well as the failure to repair or replace some 300mm-diameter water pipes allegedly damaged during construction as reasons for the continued disruption.

A resident, Comrade Godfrey Akalonu, who said he had lived in Karu Site for more than 40 years, recalled that the area enjoyed public water supply for about 25 years before the disruption.

He said the contractor relocated the water pipes during the road construction, assuring residents that they would be reconnected after the work was completed.

"To our greatest surprise, for almost a year plus, we have not seen any water in that pipe," he said.

Akalonu said residents had repeatedly approached the contractor and relevant authorities but were given assurances that the problem would be resolved.

He said the situation had become unbearable for households, particularly those with large families, who now depend on water vendors.

"A truck of water from the mairuwa is N2,000. For a family of six or seven, can you imagine how the water sustains them? It's not been easy for us. So, we want them to restore the water for us," he said.

Another resident, Mr Dike Amechi, a retired federal civil servant, said residents had expected the water supply to be restored before the road construction was completed.

He argued that the contractor ought to have laid and connected the pipes and tested the water supply before asphalting the road.

"To our greatest surprise, since the day they started the project till now, not a single drop of water has reached Karu Village," he said.

Amechi said residents spend between N12,000 and N14,000 weekly to buy water, with the cost rising during the dry season.

He also expressed concern that some water supplied by vendors was allegedly sourced from streams, which he feared could expose residents to health risks.

He said the community had written several letters and held meetings with the contractor and the Water Board, but the problem remained unresolved.

"We are calling on the government to come to our aid before we start dying of one water disease or the other, which has already started," he said.

He appealed to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to intervene and ensure that the contractor completed the outstanding work and handed over the facilities to the Water Board.

Another resident, Joshua Victor, said households had relied on private boreholes and water vendors since the public supply stopped.

He said residents sometimes struggled to get vendors to deliver water to their homes, leaving them with limited alternatives.

Similarly, Joseph Achilike said the scarcity had forced residents, including elderly people and children, to carry water in containers from one place to another.

He said repeated promises by the contractor to restore the supply had not translated into action.

He appealed to the government to intervene, saying residents had gone for months without receiving water from the Water Board.

He said some children now went to school late or without bathing because their families could not get enough water.

A restaurant operator, Alice Adedara, said she spends between N5,000 and N6,000 daily on water for her household and business.

She said the expenditure had reduced the money available for other necessities and appealed to the government to restore the supply.

An elderly resident, Mrs Virginia Ekemann, said the situation had become particularly difficult for older people who needed regular access to drinking water.

Contractor promises repairs

When our reporter visited the contractor's office in Karu, a representative, who declined to give his name, acknowledged the water supply complaints following the road project.

He said the company had met with some community representatives the previous week and assured them that some of the affected pipes would be fixed soon to restore the supply.

The official said residents had earlier threatened to protest but were persuaded to remain calm.

Water Board, STDD yet to provide detailed response

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When contacted, the FCT Water Board Area Manager in Karu declined to comment on the matter and directed our reporter to the board's headquarters.

Efforts to obtain the reaction of the Acting General Manager of the FCT Water Board, Chinyere E. Arayi, were unsuccessful, as she had yet to respond to calls and WhatsApp messages sent to her.

However, a source in the agency, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the board had received several reports and complaints about the disruption of water supply in Karu.

The source said the complaints had been forwarded to the appropriate authorities in the FCT Administration for action.

An official of the STDD, Engineer Ojo, who is among those supervising the project in Karu, also declined to comment directly on the complaints.

He said the department's chief resident engineer, who oversees the day-to-day activities of the project, was better placed to provide details on the reported disruption.

Ojo promised to contact the resident engineer and facilitate a response.

" Don't worry. I will help you to talk to the person," he said.

However, no further response had been received from the official as of the time of filing this report.