Africa: All of Africa Today - November 13, 2026

MSF Warns Ebola Funds Not Reaching Frontline Workers in DR Congo

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has warned that funds meant to fight the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo are not reaching frontline workers and affected communities. The charity says health workers remain unpaid, poorly trained and short of essential supplies, while some ambulances have run out of fuel. More than 5,400 people have died, and 11,000 have been infected since the outbreak was declared in May. The warning follows concerns from Africa CDC that $700 million of the $962 million disbursed to response organisations remains unaccounted for. MSF has called for greater financial oversight and accountability as the outbreak continues to spread. The charity also warned that poor surveillance and gaps in contact tracing are allowing infections to go undetected, prolonging the outbreak.

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Uganda Probes Suspected Poisoning Deaths of Four Schoolgirls

Ugandan police are investigating the suspected poisoning deaths of four schoolgirls at Ta'aliim Primary School and Quran Memorisation Centre in Kampala. The pupils reportedly became ill after eating oranges shared by another learner, with five children developing vomiting symptoms. The four girls, aged between nine and 11 years, died. Three of the pupils died at home while the fourth passed away while receiving emergency treatment at a hospital. The school's head teacher has been arrested to assist with inquiries, and post-mortem examinations are being conducted to establish the cause of death. Police have cordoned off the school as a crime scene. The incident has renewed calls for stronger food safety checks, improved hygiene and better monitoring of school feeding programmes across Uganda.

DR Congo Leader Clears Path for Possible Third Term

DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has signed a law easing the requirements for holding constitutional referendums, opening the way for possible changes to the country's constitution ahead of the 2028 elections. Opposition parties have blasted the move, accusing him of trying to clinch a third term as president, despite constitutional limits that bar him from two terms. Tshisekedi, who has been in power since 2019, previously said he would accept another term if the people wanted it. The development comes amid growing political tensions and renewed conflict in eastern DR Congo, where former president Joseph Kabila, now linked to a renamed rebel movement, has threatened to end what he calls tyranny, including by force. Opposition groups have rejected any constitutional changes, a third term, or postponement of the 2028 elections.

Sudan Hunger Crisis Worsens as Funding Cuts Worsen, WFP Warns

The World Food Program (WFP) has warned that funding cuts are worsening Sudan's hunger crisis, leaving hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people without food assistance. During his first visit to the country, new WFP Executive Director Luke Lindberg called for an end to the conflict and increased international support. He warned that people facing severe hunger are being forced to choose between fleeing, rebelling, or starving. The agency said that it has reduced assistance from more than four million people to just over three million, with 900,000 losing support. WFP is seeking $520 million to provide emergency food and nutrition assistance to 5.4 million people through April 2027. Insecurity, blocked roads and flood damage are also making it increasingly difficult for humanitarian organisations to deliver aid to affected communities.

Amnesty Calls for Probe Into 23 Deaths in Tunisian Prisons

Amnesty International has called on Tunisian authorities to investigate at least 23 reported deaths in prisons between July and August 2026, amid allegations that extreme heat, water shortages, overcrowding and inadequate healthcare contributed to the deaths. The organisation verified 12 cases. It said that some families were not informed promptly when relatives became seriously ill or died in custody. Tunisia experienced its hottest summer since 1950, while prison occupancy reportedly reached 194% in 2025. Amnesty is also raising concerns about restrictions on independent prison monitoring and has urged authorities to improve detention conditions, ensure accountability and allow independent inspections. The organisation said that independent investigations are essential to establish whether neglect or abuse contributed to the deaths and prevent further loss of life.

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Armed Men Storm Nigeria Opposition's Peter Obi Campaign Rally in Lagos

Armed men have attacked a campaign event organised by Nigerian opposition presidential candidate Peter Obi's Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) in Lagos, assaulting supporters and journalists ahead of the January 16, 2027 election. The attackers reportedly stormed the venue carrying axes, clubs and machetes, triggering clashes that spilled into the streets before police arrived and dispersed the crowds with tear gas. A journalist was beaten and robbed of his recording equipment. NDC supporters blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), but the party denied involvement, saying there was no evidence to support the allegations. The attack has renewed concerns about political intimidation and election-related violence as campaigning intensifies ahead of the vote.