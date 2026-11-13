Nigeria: Tinubu to Edo People - We've Not Abandoned You, Seeks Oba's Blessings Ahead of Polls

President Bola Tinubu has reassured the people of Edo State that his administration remained committed to its promises to the state, declaring that the federal government, has not abandoned its development commitments.

Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the presidential campaign rally in Benin City, yesterday, said the administration was determined to bridge the country's infrastructure deficit through strategic investments in road construction and other critical infrastructure.

Addressing the gathering, Shettima recalled the administration's earlier promises to Edo residents, insisting that the federal government remains committed to fulfilling them.

He stated, "Two years ago, we elected Senator Monday Okpebholo, as your governor. Today, you have gathered in Benin City to assure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that he can count on you.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We have come to assure you that you can count on us, too. When we came to you two years ago, we assured you that we could not address our nation's structural deficit without carrying out a dose of borrowing.

"We have not abandoned that pledge. We are determined to build roads on which traders will no longer lose money through avoidable delays."

The vice president, who had earlier paid a courtesy visit to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, identified the ongoing dualisation of the Benin-Auchi-Abuja highway as one of the administration's flagship infrastructure projects.

He said the federal government had commenced work on the dualisation of the road corridor linking Benin City with Auchi, Okpella and Abuja, while emergency repairs were also ongoing on the Benin-Asaba highway.

Shettima said, "This is why we have begun work to dualise the roads to Auchi, Abuja and Okpella. This is also why emergency repairs are underway on the road from Benin to Asaba.

"We have every right to be held accountable for our promises until you can travel these roads in comfort."

He added, "Good people of Edo State, we have heard your calls for the revival of industries in your state."

Shettima assured Edo residents that the federal government would sustain its partnership with the state, stressing that meaningful efforts to close Nigeria's infrastructure gap cannot succeed without the active participation of Edo State.

He commended Okpebholo's performance, declaring that the governor has made All Progressives Congress (APC) proud through his administration's activities.

According to him, Tinubu holds the Edo governor in high regard and remains committed to supporting his administration in delivering development to the people.

He called on Nigerians to weigh governance by measurable impact, stressing that Tinubu needd a second term to fully deliver on his administration's transformative economic and infrastructure agenda.

He urged them to evaluate the Tinubu administration based on its tangible impact on citizens' lives and the ongoing infrastructure and economic reforms requiring more time to complete.

The vice president stated, "We ask that our stewardship be judged by the lives our decisions have touched and the work we are determined to complete. We have come this far with your trust, and we seek your mandate to finish the work we have begun."

Shettima reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to bridging Nigeria's infrastructural gaps, spotlighting the vital economic role of Edo State and pledging to free local traders from the recurring financial losses caused by deplorable road conditions.

At the Oba of Benin's palace, Shettima sought the prayers, counsel, and goodwill of the revered monarch ahead of the 2027 general election.

He described the Benin monarch as a respected custodian of African culture and civilisation whose wisdom, experience, and commitment to peace remained invaluable to national development.

He recalled the monarch's diplomatic career before his ascension to the throne, stating that his experience representing Nigeria in several countries has given him a unique perspective on leadership, diplomacy, and nation-building.

Shettima stated, "I have always found Your Majesty's personal journey particularly instructive. Before ascending the throne, you represented Nigeria as a diplomat in several nations."

He appealed to the monarch to continue to offer guidance and prayers for the country as it approached another democratic election season.

The vice president said, "As we approach another democratic season, we seek Your Majesty's prayers, counsel and goodwill. We value the role of the Benin throne as a promoter of peace, reconciliation, and mutual respect.

"Your Majesty understands that what ultimately matters is the welfare of the people, and the stability of the nation. We welcome your guidance and remain deeply ready to listen to the concerns of your kingdom."

He also commended the cordial relationship between the federal government and Edo State Government, describing cooperation across the different levels of government as essential to peace and development.

Shettima highlighted the historical significance of the Benin Kingdom, particularly the ongoing efforts to recover artefacts looted during the 1897 British invasion of the Benin Kingdom.

He described the return of the artefacts as an issue of justice and national pride, stating that the Benin monarchy has remained a symbol of the people's resilience, cultural identity, and civilisation despite the painful events of 1897.

The vice president said the invasion, which represented an attempt to undermine the dignity and heritage of the Benin people, had not extinguished the kingdom's rich cultural legacy.

He stated that the kingdom's enduring artistic, cultural, and traditional institutions demonstrated how heritage and modern development could complement one another.

In his response, Oba Ewuare II expressed delight at Shettima's visit and acknowledged the contributions of Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, particularly, in matters relating to the country's cultural heritage.

The monarch assured the delegation of his prayers for Nigeria, emphasising the importance of national stability and the success of the president's administration.

He stated, "We will be praying for the nation, most of all, the president. Everything is all said and done.

"The Benin Kingdom takes note of and appreciates the intervention of the federal government in our state."

The Oba particularly commended the massive infrastructure projects being executed under the Tinubu administration, describing them as projects that have "touched the lives of the people".

In his remarks, Okpebholo pledged that Edo State would deliver massive electoral support for Tinubu in the January 2027 presidential contest, citing the president's contributions to the state.

The governor said, "In Edo State, we are ready to deliver come January 2027. The president has done so much for Edo people. Today, we don't owe salaries. We don't owe pensioners. Construction work is going on everywhere."

He maintained that the scale of ongoing construction projects across the state reflected his administration's determination to accelerate development, improve infrastructure, and prioritise workers' welfare.

Former Edo State Governor and Senator for Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, congratulated Okpebholo on his second anniversary in office and applauded his efforts towards the development of the state.

Chairman of Progressive Governors' Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, also addressed the gathering.

Uzodinma, who described the large turnout as a clear expression of support, said, "The crowd and the warm reception we have received is a testament to the love and support the people of Edo State have for President Bola Tinubu."

He urged citizens to collect their Permanent Voter Cards so that "the massive vote they promised the president can become a reality".

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori affirmed the region's collective position, saying, "The South-south region is unanimous in renewing the mandate of President Bola Tinubu."

Director-General of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, told the people that Tinubu's commitment to the state was evident in the projects on ground.

"President Bola Tinubu holds Edo State dear to his heart, and that is why these development projects are coming to the state," Yari said.'

He urged citizens to "come out en masse to vote for Tinubu", reminding them that the party's manifesto places "tackling insecurity and the protection of life and property as the first item".

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said the size of the crowd spoke for itself.

Akpabio stated, "The massive turnout that received the APC campaign train is a testament that the people have already made up their minds to vote for the APC in all elective offices."

As a son of the South-south, he pledged personal commitment, saying he would "ensure that President Bola Tinubu has no serious competitor" in the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, closed the rally by affirming the party's confidence in its candidate.

"Our party has the most competent candidate and, therefore, deserves to be re-elected in the next election," Yilwatda said.

Campaign Heads to Jos for North-central Rally

Tinubu's 2027 campaign heads to Jos tomorrow, Saturday, for the North-central leg of the party's presidential campaign rally.

The rally, scheduled for the Zaria Road Stadium, is expected to attract senior party officials, Shettima, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, Yilwatda, governors, and members of the party's National Working Committee (NWC).

Ahead of the event, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, called for a peaceful atmosphere during the visit, while Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Samuel Jatau, said preparations had been concluded for security, traffic management, logistics, and emergency response.

In a state wide broadcast, Mutfwang described the visit as significant for Plateau, highlighting the state's longstanding role in Nigeria's democratic development.

He called on residents to receive the visiting delegation peacefully and use the occasion to promote unity and democratic engagement.

Mutfwang also highlighted ongoing federal and state interventions in key sectors, including road infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture and transportation.

Jatau, said preparations for the rally had reached an advanced stage, with arrangements covering venue readiness, traffic management, transportation, crowd control, emergency response, and security coordination.

According to him, the committee is working with relevant security and emergency agencies to ensure adequate access control, screening procedures, and the safety of participants and residents during the event.

He appealed to residents, motorists, and business operators to cooperate with authorities, particularly in areas where temporary traffic adjustments may be required.

Jatau said the visit presented an opportunity for Plateau State to host the nation's political leadership and strengthen engagement between the state and the federal government.