Nigeria: 'I Lost Everything' - Man Recounts 11 Years in Detention Without Trial

A resident of Kwanar Dangora in Kiru Local Government Area of Kano State, Muhammad Bello, said he has lost his means of livelihood after spending 11 years in a correctional facility without formal charges.

Bello, who was released by the Kano State Chief Judge, Justice Dije Aboki, on August 14, 2026 during a visit to a correctional facility, said he was now struggling to rebuild his life.

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He was arrested by the police in 2015 and remanded in a correctional facility based on the alleged confession of one Umar Gano, who was accused of killing a person.

Bello said Gano later denied implicating him in the crime, despite allegedly being tortured by the police.

He said he spent 11 years in detention without formal charges and was never brought before a judge whenever he was taken to court.

"I lost everything in life except God. Anyone who spends these years in detention will find it difficult to rebuild his life.

"I depend on farming and my animals for survival. I was detained for this long even though I was innocent, and there was no evidence of any wrongdoing until the Chief Judge ordered my release.

"It was very painful, and I was wronged without any justification. A lawyer is fighting for my cause," Bello said.

Bello's lawyer, Usman Fari, said that despite his client's release, he would institute legal action against the police and the Attorney-General of Kano State, demanding N900 million in compensation and damages over the alleged unlawful detention.

"Notwithstanding his release, I intend to sue the police and the Attorney-General of Kano State to demand N900 million in compensation and damages for the unlawful detention," the lawyer said.