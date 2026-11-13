Nigeria: Lagos APC Rally - Sanwo-Olu, Ambode, Others, Seek Voters' Support for Tinubu, Hamzat

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode have applauded President Bola Tinubu's contributions to Lagos' development, urging residents to show appreciation for his infrastructural interventions by re-electing him for a second term in 2027.

The duo, who spoke while addressing party faithful and mmmoth crowd, at the Lagos All Progressives Congress, APC, East Senatorial District Rally, held on Thursday, at the Epe Recreational Ground, Epe, said President Tinubu had laid a solid foundation for Lagos State over two decades ago, providing the blueprint for the state's sustained growth and development.

According to him, "The President deserves more than our votes. He deserves our prayers and our support. I therefore urged Lagos residents to demonstrate your appreciation for the President's leadership by turning out in large numbers on January 16 to express your support and vote massively for him."

The governor added that Lagos had become one of Africa's most sought-after city-states through deliberate policies, strategic planning and visionary leadership initiated under the President's political and administrative stewardship.

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Sanwo-Olu observed that the President's transition from Lagos to the national stage had provided an opportunity to replicate his development philosophy across Nigeria, with ongoing interventions and projects cutting across the six geopolitical zones.

Similarly, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, KOH, said the purpose of the campaign visit to the district was to canvass support for all APC candidates, urging residents to come out en masse on election day to vote rather than stay at home.

He noted that President Tinubu had recorded significant achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare and other critical sectors, stressing the need for residents to support the continuation of the administration's development efforts.

"On election day, let us not stay at home. Come out with your PVC and ensure that everyone in your neighbourhood votes. We have the highest number of registered voters in Nigeria.

"Let us come out to vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and every candidate that will support the continuity of his good work," Hamzat said.

Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, urged residents to demonstrate their appreciation for the President's efforts by supporting his re-election for a second term, adding that the state had capable leaders to sustain the administration's development agenda.

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Ambode stressed the APC's consistency and longstanding presence in Lagos politics, noting that the party had remained committed to its political identity rather than moving between political platforms.

Ambode described the APC as a party that represents the people, stressing the importance of cooperation between the party and the electorate, saying that "the left hand washes the right hand, and the right hand washes the left hand" to illustrate the need for mutual support.

Chairman, APC Lagos Chapter, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, urged eligible voters who were yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to do so, describing the card as their investment in the future and a vital instrument for participating in the democratic process.

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