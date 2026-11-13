Nigeria: City Boy Movement Holds Outreach for Vulnerable, Urges Support for Tinubu

BENIN CITY - THE City Boy Movement through its City Boy care has organized an outreach for some segments of the society where the Edo State Coordinator of the Movement and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Oredo Federal Constituency, Dr. Paddy Iyamu reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to improving the welfare of the people through meaningful interventions.

He said that its activities were driven by the desire to positively impact lives.

The outreach programme was powered by Pipeline Infrastructure Ltd and some of the beneficiaries included pregnant women, students and other vulnerable groups with various support packages, including assistance for beneficiaries in need of healthcare services.

Iyamu said the movement remained committed to its slogan of informing, engaging and empowering the people, stressing that its interventions were designed to improve the lives of beneficiaries.

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He noted that the latest outreach featured interventions for pregnant women, students benefiting from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) scheme and individuals requiring medical assistance.

"We care a lot about humanity.

"This is not about elections, vote-buying or canvassing for votes. It is a drive to ensure that we leave people better than the way we met them," he said.

Iyamu urged residents to continue supporting the government and praying for President Bola Tinubu and Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo and commended the organisers, volunteers and management of the host facility for their contributions to the success of the outreach.

Speaking on the initiative, the Director of City Boy Care, Omowunmi Imoukuede, said the organisation's intervention in Edo State was motivated by its commitment to humanitarian service and continuity in governance rather than electoral considerations.

She described President Bola Tinubu as the movement's original City Boy and reaffirmed its commitment to demonstrating love and support for residents through various interventions.

Also speaking, the Chief Medical Director of Edo Specialist Hospital, Dr. Anthonia Inibokun Njoku, commended the City Boy Care team, particularly its young volunteers, for their dedication and contributions to the outreach.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Blessing Osebor, expressed gratitude to the organisers for the support extended to the pregnant women, describing the intervention as timely and generous.