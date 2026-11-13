Nigeria: APC Urges Opposition Reschedule Campaigns, Avoid Clashes in Katsina

The Director-General of the Tinubu/Dikko 2027 APC Campaign Council in Katsina State, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has appealed to opposition political parties to adjust and reschedule their campaign activities to avoid clashes and ensure peaceful political engagement ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Dangiwa made the appeal on Thursday during a press conference in Katsina, where he reviewed the successful completion of the council's statewide campaign scorecard presentation tour across Funtua Senatorial District.

He urged opposition parties to demonstrate political maturity by coordinating their campaign schedules, particularly in areas where different political parties intend to hold rallies and other public activities.

He said proper coordination of campaign dates and venues would help prevent unnecessary confrontations, promote public safety and allow all political parties to exercise their democratic rights without interference.

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The Director-General also appealed to opposition parties and their supporters to respect campaign materials belonging to other political groups, including billboards and posters, and avoid removing or destroying them.

He stressed that political differences should not be allowed to undermine peaceful coexistence among residents, adding that democratic competition must be conducted with mutual respect and tolerance.

Dangiwa said the campaign council was concerned about security-related incidents reported in some parts of Funtua Senatorial District during its tour.

He expressed regret over any injuries, property damage or inconvenience suffered by members of the public in connection with such incidents.

He condemned political violence, intimidation and destruction of property, irrespective of the individuals or groups involved.

He also called on security agencies to thoroughly investigate all reported incidents and ensure that anyone found responsible was dealt with in accordance with the law.

"Our democratic process must not become a source of insecurity or divisions among our people," he said.

The Director-General further urged APC members, opposition parties and their supporters to conduct their political activities peacefully, respect the rights of others and avoid provocative actions capable of escalating political tensions.

On the campaign tour, Dangiwa announced that the council had concluded its engagements across the 11 local government areas of Funtua Senatorial District and was preparing to commence the next phase in Daura Senatorial District.

The tour, which began in Funtua on October 28, covered Funtua, Dandume, Sabuwa, Faskari, Kankara, Bakori, Danja, Malumfashi, Kafur, Musawa and Matazu local government areas.

He explained that the exercise provided Governor Dikko Umaru Radda and the campaign leadership an opportunity to present the administration's achievements under its Building Your Future Agenda, interact with residents and receive feedback on their development needs.

According to him, the engagements also featured presentations on the achievements and interventions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Dangiwa said the governor highlighted interventions across healthcare, education, agriculture, infrastructure, water supply, security, youth and women empowerment.

In healthcare, he listed the construction, rehabilitation and upgrading of health facilities, provision of medical equipment and efforts to improve access to primary and secondary healthcare services.

On education, he identified investments in school infrastructure, teacher recruitment and retraining, scholarships, student support programmes and the establishment and upgrading of educational facilities.

He also highlighted agricultural support programmes, including the distribution of tractors, machinery, improved seeds, fertilisers and other farming inputs to farmers ahead of the rainy season.

Other interventions presented during the tour included road construction and rehabilitation, water supply projects and the Community Development Programme, which provides resources for development projects at ward level.

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The Director-General said the campaign tour also provided opportunities for traditional rulers and community representatives to make additional requests for roads, schools, healthcare facilities, electricity and improved security.

He said the campaign leadership had documented the concerns and requests for consideration.

Dangiwa also acknowledged the importance of direct statutory allocations to local governments, noting that the policy of President Tinubu had strengthened the financial capacity of councils to execute projects, pay salaries and respond to grassroots needs.

He commended media organisations, journalists, broadcasters and online publishers for their coverage of the campaign activities.

He disclosed that the next phase would cover Daura Senatorial District, followed by Katsina Senatorial District, as the council seeks to reach all 34 local government areas of the state.

He called on political stakeholders across the state to embrace peaceful participation, mutual respect and responsible conduct throughout the campaign period.