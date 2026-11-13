Nigeria to Drop 269 Obsolete Federal Laws, 663 Others - Fagbemi

The Law Review Committee of the Federal Government has found 269 federal laws to be obsolete, archaic and spent, while 663 others are to be transmitted to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu for consideration to bring them in line with international best practices.

The 269 obsolete laws are to be repealed from the federal laws, while the 663 are to be scrutinised by the National Assembly and passed as new laws.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, made this known in Abuja on Thursday while receiving the reviewed Laws of the Federation of Nigeria covering 2004 to 2025.

Fagbemi, while receiving the report from the Chairman, Olawale Fapounda, SAN, said the Laws of the Federation must serve as a reliable reference for the courts, legal practitioners, public institutions, investors and the general public.

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"I am informed that the Committee examined 932 Federal enactments and 731 subsidiary legislations. Of the 932 enactments considered, 663, together with their relevant subsidiary legislation, have been identified for inclusion in the LFN 2025."

The AGF noted with sadness that the last official review of the Laws of the Federation was undertaken in 2004, adding that more than 20 years had since elapsed, during which Nigeria had witnessed significant legislative, constitutional, institutional and technological developments.

He said several new enactments and amendments had accumulated over this period, making a comprehensive review imperative to ensure that the body of federal laws remained coherent, current, accessible and responsive to the needs of the country.

According to him, the review, update and consolidation of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria is a major undertaking and a significant milestone in the Federal Government's ongoing efforts to strengthen the justice sector and modernise the country's legal framework.

Having identified the flaws in the laws, the AGF explained that the next step was to present the report to President Bola Tinubu for onward transmission to the National Assembly for the necessary legislative consideration and action.

He said the gap of more than 20 years between the last review of the laws and the present exercise should not be repeated in the country because of the negative consequences for its overall development.

"We must strengthen our capacity to track new enactments, amendments and subsidiary legislation so that our laws remain current and responsive to emerging developments.

"Ultimately, our objective is to build a modern, coherent and accessible legal framework that promotes the rule of law, strengthens the administration of justice, supports effective governance, protects the rights of citizens and contributes to national development and security.

"In this regard, I particularly look forward to the cooperation and support of the members of the National Assembly, especially those present here, in facilitating the timely consideration of the proposed legislative measures.

"The successful conclusion of this exercise will require the continued collaboration of the Executive and the Legislature.

"Beyond the immediate task of producing the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2025, we must also ensure that this exercise establishes a sustainable foundation for the periodic review and updating of our laws."

Fagbemi, SAN, commended the Committee for the structured approach adopted in executing its mandate, adding that the work was undertaken through 14 thematic working groups and supported by a series of retreats and technical engagements across different locations.

"I commend the Chairman and members of the Committee for the diligence, commitment and professionalism demonstrated in discharging this responsibility, particularly in the face of the logistical and technical challenges encountered."

According to him, the engagements provided opportunities to review the work, harmonise the outputs of the various groups, benchmark international best practices and strengthen the quality assurance process.

He acknowledged the contributions of development partners and collaborating institutions, including the ROLAC Programme, the Law Commission of England and Wales, LexisNexis South Africa, the Lagos State Law Reform Commission and Law Pavilion, for the support that made the law review a reality.

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"Their technical expertise, institutional support and contributions to the review process have been invaluable. We appreciate their partnership and commitment to strengthening Nigeria's legal framework.

"While we commend the progress made, the quality, accuracy and practical utility of the final publication must remain our priority."

Earlier, Fapounda, SAN, said it took his committee more than two years to review, harmonise and consolidate the federal legislation.

He identified several areas requiring further legislative attention, including archaic statutory language, cumbersome cross-references, outdated chapter numbers and inconsistencies in the sequencing of some Acts.

Fapounda, SAN, thanked the Federal Government for finding the committee members worthy of undertaking the onerous task of reviewing the federal laws.