Nigeria: Kaduna PDP Inaugurates Campaign Council Ahead of 2027 Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State has inaugurated its campaign council ahead of the 2027 general election, alongside the commissioning of its campaign office in the state.

The event, which brought together party leaders, stakeholders and members from different parts of the state, also featured a stakeholders' meeting for Zone 2.

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, who formally inaugurated the campaign council and flagged off the campaign, urged party candidates to intensify grassroots mobilisation and engage voters directly.

Makarfi said candidates must build relationships with communities, understand their concerns and earn the confidence of the electorate to secure victory at the polls.

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He stressed the need for proper coordination among party leaders and campaign officials, saying the campaign committee, headed by the governorship candidate, was expected to coordinate activities from the governorship level to the State House of Assembly.

He also urged candidates to comply with electoral laws and guidelines, noting that political parties must operate within the rules governing elections.

"God gives power, but the people vote," he said, urging PDP candidates to seek the support of voters across communities rather than restrict their campaigns to party offices.

The PDP governorship candidate, Hon. Shehu Usman Bawa, popularly known as ABG, said the party was already reaching out to residents through television and radio programmes, as well as direct engagements, to communicate its plans ahead of the election.

Bawa said the party intended to adopt a bottom-up approach to governance if elected, adding that its draft manifesto remained open to contributions from members of the public.

He explained that the party was using its media engagements to identify challenges facing different communities and incorporate their concerns into its manifesto.

According to him, issues raised by communities across Kaduna State would be given priority if the PDP formed the next government in February 2027.

Also speaking, the PDP Chairman in Kaduna State, Hon. Edward Percy Masha, said the party was confident of its grassroots support and would work towards securing victory in the forthcoming election.

Masha criticised the APC-led government over insecurity, unemployment, rising cost of living and what he described as the deterioration of education and healthcare services in the state.

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He said the party would continue to hold the government accountable through constructive criticism and public engagement.

The chairman also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure fairness to all political parties and candidates during the 2027 electoral process.

He urged the commission to discharge its responsibilities with integrity and impartiality.