South Africa: Nzimande Forms Part of SA Delegation to Silicon Valley

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Prof. Blade Nzimande will form part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's high-level delegation to Silicon Valley in the United States of America from 15 - 21 November.

The visit aims to enhance South Africa's knowledge of the global artificial intelligence (AI) technology and innovation ecosystem.

It will also inform the country's approach to the development and adoption of AI across all sectors of government, industry and society.

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The delegation will engage on critical issues of cyber security, and on the use of AI and its impact on socio-economic development, and explore potential investment in and collaboration with South Africa.

"The digital economy is a core strategic pillar of South Africa's Decadal Plan for Science, Technology, and Innovation (2022 - 2032). Under this pillar, artificial intelligence is one of our department's strategic priorities, and we are investing significantly in foundational work to enhance our capabilities in AI.

"For South Africa and our National System of Innovation, engagement with the Silicon Valley ecosystem presents an opportunity to strengthen national AI capabilities, expand international research collaboration, facilitate innovation, and support the development of a competitive and inclusive domestic AI ecosystem.

"South Africa's AI ambitions are aligned with the broader objectives of the National Science, Technology, and Innovation policy framework, the ST&I Decadal Plan, and the country's commitment to inclusive economic growth, digital transformation, industrialisation and sustainable development," Nzimande said.

The delegation of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation will comprise senior officials of the ministry and the department; the Director-General of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation; the Chief Executive Officers and representatives of the Human Sciences Research Council, the Technology Innovation Agency, the National Research Foundation and the National Advisory Council on Innovation; the Chairperson of the Board of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research; experts, academics, small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups.