Uganda: Museveni Urges African Content Creators to Champion Continent's History, Unity, Development

President Museveni has urged African content creators to use their platforms to promote the continent's history, cultural identity, achievements and development aspirations, saying Africa's transformation depends on fulfilling five historical missions: liberation, democracy, economic prosperity, strategic security and African unity.

The President made the remarks at State House, Entebbe, where he hosted a delegation of prominent content creators from Ghana, Zambia, Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.

The delegation comprised Berthold Kobina Ackon from Ghana, Masiliso Mutumba from Zambia, Salim Athumani Kikeke from Tanzania, Daniel Wambua Ndambuki from Kenya and Christine Lynghamar Kia, a Ugandan national currently residing in Sweden.

President Museveni said he invited the creators after watching some of their discussions on African history, culture and languages. He said the engagement presented an opportunity to share historical knowledge and perspectives that could enrich their storytelling about the continent.

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"I decided to invite you to give you the content of the Jjajas, the old people, because you are content creators. The content I want to give you is something we have been talking about for a long time," he said.

Using the analogy of a patient and a doctor, the President explained that societies are like patients, while leaders are like doctors. He emphasised that understanding the underlying challenges affecting a society is essential to identifying and implementing appropriate solutions.

He noted that Africa has strong foundations for wealth creation, including agriculture, craftsmanship, traditional medicine and indigenous knowledge. He also highlighted the continent's cultural heritage and linguistic diversity as valuable resources that can contribute to its development.

According to the President, Africa's historical challenges were worsened by internal divisions, poor governance and conflicts among communities and kingdoms. These divisions weakened the continent and made it vulnerable to external domination.

He said the lessons of history should guide contemporary African leaders and younger generations, particularly in recognising the importance of unity, cooperation and collective action.

Drawing on these historical experiences, President Museveni outlined five missions that he said remain central to Africa's transformation.

The first mission, he explained, was liberation from colonial rule. He recalled the struggles of African freedom fighters and the role of international developments, including support from the Soviet Union and the weakening of European colonial powers following the two World Wars, in advancing the independence movements.

He cited the formation of liberation movements, including the African National Congress (ANC) in 1912, as significant milestones in the struggle for freedom. He noted that independence was eventually achieved across the continent, with South Africa attaining majority rule in 1994.

The second mission is democracy. President Museveni stressed the importance of establishing governance systems that reflect the political will and interests of the people.

The third mission is economic prosperity, which the President said must be built on production rather than dependence on foreign assistance.

He argued that sustainable wealth creation requires the production of goods and services that can be sold in viable markets, noting that Africa has the natural resources, human potential and productive capacity to achieve economic transformation.

However, he identified fragmented markets as one of the major obstacles limiting the continent's economic potential.

"Your prosperity depends more on the whole of Uganda than on your tribe," he said, emphasising the importance of patriotism and national cohesion.

President Museveni explained that as production increases beyond the capacity of domestic markets, businesses must seek opportunities beyond national borders.

He consequently highlighted regional and continental economic integration through the East African Community (EAC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as essential to expanding markets, encouraging investment, creating jobs and supporting industrial growth.

The fourth mission is strategic security that President Museveni said African countries must develop the capacity to protect their interests against external threats.

He called for greater cooperation among African nations, arguing that political and economic integration would strengthen the continent's ability to safeguard its interests across land, air, water and space.

He noted that individual countries may struggle to independently develop all the capabilities required to secure these strategic domains, making collective action necessary.

African unity

The fifth mission is African unity, which the President described as fundamental to achieving economic prosperity and strategic security.

He urged current African leaders to learn from historical mistakes and strengthen cooperation and integration instead of allowing differences to undermine the continent's common interests.

"If the past kings made mistakes in uniting us, what are you doing, you the African leaders?" he challenged.

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President Museveni further encouraged Africans to recognise their shared historical, cultural and linguistic connections, saying these commonalities provide a foundation for advancing the continent's collective interests.

The visiting content creators welcomed the opportunity to engage with the President, saying the meeting had given them a deeper understanding of Africa's history, development journey and future aspirations.

They expressed particular interest in Uganda's growing industrial capacity, noting that they were impressed by the range of products manufactured locally, including buses produced by Kiira Motors Corporation.

The delegation observed that perceptions of Uganda and Africa in Europe and other parts of the world do not always reflect the continent's progress in industrial development, investment, innovation and economic transformation.

They expressed interest in establishing platforms through which young Africans can share their stories, cultures and experiences, promote a better understanding of the continent and showcase its achievements to international audiences.

The content creators also pledged to share the President's message with their respective audiences in Africa and beyond, highlighting the importance of African unity, economic transformation and the need for Africans to take ownership of their narrative.