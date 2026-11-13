Kenya: Police Seize 2,000 Litres of Kangara in Soweto Alcohol Crackdown

13 November 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Police have seized 2,000 litres of kangara and 60 litres of chang'aa following a security operation targeting illicit alcohol and narcotic substances in Soweto, Kasarani Sub-County.

Officers from Kahawa West Police Station conducted the operation on Thursday, November 12, 2026, targeting the production, distribution and consumption of illegal alcoholic drinks in the area.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), officers also dismantled and destroyed various brewing apparatus and equipment used in the production of illicit alcohol.

The operation forms part of a wider crackdown on illicit brews and narcotic substances aimed at protecting public health and enhancing community safety.

The police service reiterated its commitment to eradicating illegal alcohol production and drug distribution, warning that similar operations would continue across the country.

The National Police Service said the sustained enforcement efforts were intended to maintain law and order and safeguard communities from the effects of illicit substances.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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