Liberia: World Bank Warns Liberia

The World Bank has challenged Liberia to translate improved access to public information into stronger institutional performance, measurable accountability and concrete action as the country launches a digital Anti-Corruption and Integrity Dashboard.

World Bank Group Country Manager for Liberia, Georgia Wallen, said the platform's success would depend not simply on making government information accessible but also on ensuring that data are accurate, regularly updated and used to identify institutional weaknesses and demand corrective action.

Speaking Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at the launch of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) dashboard, Wallen described the initiative as an important step toward strengthening Liberia's integrity framework and improving public oversight of accountability institutions.

She congratulated the LACC, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and other participating institutions for collaborating to develop the platform.

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The dashboard consolidates information from key accountability institutions, including the LACC, General Auditing Commission (GAC), Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC).

It provides government officials, citizens, civil society organizations, development partners and other stakeholders with a common platform to monitor anti-corruption efforts, public accountability and institutional performance.

Wallen identified three conditions critical to its success: access to information, data quality and effective use of published information.

She said bringing information previously scattered across government institutions into one accessible platform would enable citizens and stakeholders to better assess institutional performance.

However, she cautioned that accessibility alone would not guarantee credibility.

"The dashboard is only as credible as the information behind it," Wallen said, emphasizing the need for data validation, timely updates and clearly defined responsibilities among participating institutions.

She urged each institution to take ownership of the information it provides to ensure that published data remain accurate, complete and current.

Beyond transparency, Wallen said the dashboard must produce practical improvements in governance and institutional performance.

"Transparency is essential for accountability - but it's only part of the equation," she stated.

"The value of this dashboard goes far beyond the number of indicators it displays or the number of people who visit the website; the true value depends on how the information is used."

She urged public institutions to use the information to identify weaknesses and improve their operations, while policymakers should take corrective action where the data reveal shortcomings.

Citizens and civil society organizations, she added, should use the platform to engage government institutions, seek explanations and demand that public officials fulfill their responsibilities.

Wallen also called for two-way engagement, allowing citizens to provide feedback and public institutions to demonstrate how concerns and recommendations are addressed.

She identified journalists, researchers, businesses, civil society organizations and young people as essential participants in strengthening public accountability.

The World Bank country manager said the initiative aligns with Liberia's long-term development aspirations under Vision 2030 and the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

She disclosed that the World Bank is supporting the LACC through the Governance Reform and Accountability Transformation (GREAT) Project, which seeks to strengthen Liberia's anti-corruption framework through digitalization and institutional capacity-building.

In addition to the dashboard, the project supports the digitalization of asset declaration and verification processes and other measures aimed at improving corruption prevention, detection and institutional effectiveness.

Wallen emphasized the need for Liberia to move away from fragmented, manual administrative systems toward integrated digital platforms that improve information sharing, institutional coordination and performance monitoring.

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She urged government institutions to focus not merely on reporting activities but on measuring outcomes, identifying weaknesses and implementing corrective measures.

"The success of the dashboard will ultimately depend on regular updating with reliable information; effective use to strengthen performance; and robust scrutiny to advance transparency," she said.

Wallen reaffirmed the World Bank's commitment to supporting Liberia's governance and accountability reforms through the GREAT Project.

"The World Bank is pleased to have supported this initiative through the GREAT Project, and we look forward to continuing our support for Liberia's efforts to turn better information into stronger institutions, stronger accountability, and greater impact on Liberia's bright and prosperous future," she stated.

She concluded by congratulating the LACC and other institutions and individuals involved in developing the dashboard, describing their collaboration as an important contribution to strengthening Liberia's accountability architecture.